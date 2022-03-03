Reinier de Ridder challenges heavyweight champs after middleweight title retention

But instead of wanting a breather from action, the undefeated mixed martial artist "The Dutch Knight" wants to fight at ONE X on March 26 against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Andre Galvao, among others.

"In three weeks at ONE X, Andre Galvao, let's find out who the best grappler is around these parts. Let's go, man. I'll choke you out!" De Ridder said after winning his sixth fight in ONE Championship.

Galvao is a five-time BJJ World Champion and a six-time ADCC World Champion. He also competed in MMA from 2008 to 2010 and will now return to the all-encompassing sport after signing with ONE last November.

The 39-year-old Brazilian accepted the challenge by posting this on his Instagram account:

"Right after a great victory via sub (Katagatame) BJJ black belt & The One FC double champ Reinier de Ridder @deriddermma (185 & 205) challenged me. Hey, @onechampionship, let's make it happen!!! I'm ready!"

ONE: Full Circle results and recap - De Ridder, Kryklia retain respective world titles

Combat sports enthusiasts would love to see a De Ridder-Galvao showdown. The fight could either be under MMA or submission grappling rules if it does happen.

But the fighting pride of the Netherlands didn't stop there; he also challenged ONE's heavyweight titleholders.

ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly "Sladkiy" Malykhin will have the next crack at ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan "Singh" Bhullar. With that, De Ridder teased taking on both of them in one event.

"I beat the welterweight champ, I beat the middleweight champ, I beat the light heavyweight champ - what's next? Heavyweight guys, come on! Let me fight Malykhin. Let me fight Bhullar in the same night. I'll finish these guys in the same night!" the Combat Brothers mainstay stated.

Source: Media Release