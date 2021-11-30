Ritu Phogat: Three things to know about Indian MMA star ahead of ONE Women's Atowmweight World GP final

#1 Her Favorite Martial Arts Discipline After Wrestling

When Phogat does not fancy a grueling wrestling session at Evolve MMA in Singapore, the athlete instead dons a rash guard or gi to practice another grappling art.

"My favorite has to be BJJ," she said.

Phogat is surrounded by multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champions at the gym in Singapore and is always eager to learn more about one of the most rewarding disciplines.

Those BJJ lessons, coupled with her world-class wrestling, could be a recipe for success in the final against Stamp.

#2 She Prefers Felines Over Canines

Like other stars in The Home of Martial Arts, "The Indian Tigress" is a huge fan of furry friends.

"I like both cats and dogs a lot. But if I have to keep one, I will keep a cat," she said.

While she was still in India, Phogat's best friend was a cat named Bella. Unfortunately, her feline passed away when she moved to Singapore.

"I asked my family if I should keep one here [in Singapore], but they asked me not to because of the attachment," Phogat said.

#3 Favorite Cricket Player

While mixed martial arts is one of India's fastest-growing sports, cricket is still the most popular.

Phogat is a massive fan of the Indian National Cricket Team, a two-time Cricket World Cup Champion.

Her favorite player is Virat Kohli, who captains the national side and three-time Indian Premier League runner-up Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I like the hard work and effort he puts into his captaincy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL," Phogat said.

"I watch his training videos on social media as well."