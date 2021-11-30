English
Ritu Phogat: Three things to know about Indian MMA star ahead of ONE Women's Atowmweight World GP final

By
Bengaluru, November 30: ONE atomweight sensation Ritu Phogat has come a long way since her MMA debut at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS in November 2019.

In two years' time, the 27-year-old has transformed herself from an Indian Wrestling Champion into a complete mixed martial arts fighter. To date, the Indian combatant has amassed a 7-1 MMA record, with three of those wins by knockout.

At ONE: WINTER WARRIORS on Friday (December 3), Phogat's unique skill set will again be on display when she takes on Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

A victory for the Indian star will bring her one step closer to her ultimate dream of becoming the nation's first-ever female MMA World Champion.

Aside from winning the tournament, a title shot against ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee is also at stake.

As the highly anticipated clash draws closer, here are three things you should know about "The Indian Tigress."

#1 Her Favorite Martial Arts Discipline After Wrestling

When Phogat does not fancy a grueling wrestling session at Evolve MMA in Singapore, the athlete instead dons a rash guard or gi to practice another grappling art.

"My favorite has to be BJJ," she said.

Phogat is surrounded by multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champions at the gym in Singapore and is always eager to learn more about one of the most rewarding disciplines.

Those BJJ lessons, coupled with her world-class wrestling, could be a recipe for success in the final against Stamp.

#2 She Prefers Felines Over Canines

Like other stars in The Home of Martial Arts, "The Indian Tigress" is a huge fan of furry friends.

"I like both cats and dogs a lot. But if I have to keep one, I will keep a cat," she said.

While she was still in India, Phogat's best friend was a cat named Bella. Unfortunately, her feline passed away when she moved to Singapore.

"I asked my family if I should keep one here [in Singapore], but they asked me not to because of the attachment," Phogat said.

#3 Favorite Cricket Player

While mixed martial arts is one of India's fastest-growing sports, cricket is still the most popular.

Phogat is a massive fan of the Indian National Cricket Team, a two-time Cricket World Cup Champion.

Her favorite player is Virat Kohli, who captains the national side and three-time Indian Premier League runner-up Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I like the hard work and effort he puts into his captaincy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL," Phogat said.

"I watch his training videos on social media as well."

Download the ONE Super App and catch Phogat in action against Stamp in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS on Friday, 3 December.

Also, fans in India can watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 3 December.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 13:03 [IST]
