Robert MacIntyre Confidently Extends Lead In BMW Championship After Strong Performance

Robert MacIntyre extended his lead in the BMW Championship after another impressive performance on Friday. He now leads by five shots over Scottie Scheffler. MacIntyre's eight-under on the first day was followed by a six-under 64, maintaining his advantage at the halfway mark. His bogey-free round included three birdies on each nine, showcasing his controlled play.

Scheffler finished his second round with a five-under 65, bringing him to nine-under for the tournament and keeping him close to MacIntyre. Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama also delivered strong performances, both matching MacIntyre's 64 on Friday. This moved them up to third and fourth place, respectively, with scores of eight-under and seven-under.

MacIntyre expressed confidence in his game and satisfaction with his efforts at Caves Valley Golf Club. "I've always said when I'm comfortable with a putter in my hands, it's a dangerous thing," he stated. He felt he had done well getting the ball below the hole for aggressive uphill putts.

The Scot reflected on his recent form, saying, "I've played beautifully the last two days. [On Thursday], the putter was on fire. [On Friday] I felt like my iron play was exceptional." He credited his improvement to hard work over recent weeks since the Wyndham Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, who was second after day one, slipped back after a round of 69 due to bogeys on three of the last four holes. Now at six-under for the tournament, he shares fifth place. Rory McIlroy is two shots behind Fleetwood after finishing strong with an eagle at the par-five 16th.

McIlroy commented on his performance: "I scored better but still not great. I played a good back nine but still want to hit a few more fairways." He aims to improve ahead of the Tour Championship by focusing on getting the ball in play more consistently.