Rodtang Jitmuangnon gunning for Tenshin Nasukawa rematch in ONE Championship

The striking superstar posted a picture of himself alongside Tenshin with the caption: "I've heard that you will change the battle in a new way. If [this] will be your last kickboxing fight, I want to see you again."

"The Iron Man" Rodtang tagged ONE's official Instagram account and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to catch their attention.

The Japanese striker recently announced that he will retire from the sport to pursue a professional boxing career.

As per martial arts site Gong Kakutogi, Tenshin said that he had two bouts left on his contract with RISE, adding that he would love to fight Rodtang in a rematch in his last kickboxing bout.

As revealed by the promotion, Tenshin's last match would tentatively be on 2 April 2022 at Yoyogi National Stadium in Shibuya, Japan.

"My final opponent is not decided yet, but if possible, I want to face Rodtang," Tenshin said.

Should the fight happen, it will give "The Iron Man" a shot at redemption following his defeat to the Japanese martial artist in June 2018. But Rodtang clearly wants it to take place on a bigger stage - ONE Championship.

Both athletes did not hold anything back in their first encounter, putting on a memorable show for everyone who tuned in. The Thai athlete attacked Tenshin in typical Rodtang style, throwing kicks, teeps, and punch combinations.

However, the more-composed Tenshin decided his best way to strike was by counterattacking, and he did that immensely.

Tenshin won by unanimous decision, but Rodtang felt that he thoroughly deserved the triumph, and this makes him very eager for a rematch.

Since that encounter, both fighters have tremendously improved. Rodtang made his ONE debut in 2019, going on a four-match win streak before putting in another striking clinic against Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Tenshin, on the other hand, has gone on to claim a couple of World Championship belts while maintaining his perfect 42-0 record.

Source: Media Release