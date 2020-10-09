Roshan Mainam fighting to honor India at ONE: Reign of Dynasties

Mainam will meet China's Liu Peng Shuai in the opening bout of ONE: Reign of Dynasties - an opportunity he's ecstatic to receive, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been a tough time for everyone," Mainam said.

"Initially, I was worried about what would happen to my family, friends, and loved ones, and my training.

"However, it was not in my control, and instead of thinking about it, I chose to spend my time and my thought process in improving myself the best I could."

To do that, "The Indian Notorious" kept developing his skills at Evolve MMA in Singapore, where he's based during training camps.

The daily sessions not only kept him sane amid COVID-19 restrictions, but they also boosted his confidence tremendously.

"I will come prepared for battle, and with my coach and team by my side, I am super confident," he said.

"I fear no one. I am always ready for battle. I am ready to showcase my new and improved skills, and I am ready to show why Evolve MMA is the best team in the world."

Come Friday, Mainam will have to overcome a sharp striker who's known for having hammers as hands.

Lui scored a finish in his promotional debut and two first-round finishes during the ONE Hefei Flyweight Tournament before going on to win the event.

Despite that success, Mainam is certain that he'll walk away as the victor long before the final bell rings on Friday (October 9).

"I don't want to sound cocky or disrespectful to my opponent or his skill set," he said, "but I feel that I can end this fight at any time. My team and coach have prepared me well for battle. I feel I should be able to finish this fight no later than the second round."

Along with elevating himself and his team, "The Indian Notorious" also hopes to honor his home nation.

"I fight for my country, to raise the flag high and proud," he said.

Catch the Indian star in action at ONE: Reign of Dynasties on the ONE Super App or on Hotstar or Star Sports Select at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).