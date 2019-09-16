Rugby World Cup 2019: Fixtures, Teams, Venues, India time and where to watch

This will be the very first time since the inception of the tournament, an Asian country will play hosts to a Rugby World Cup featuring twenty teams in four pools. The tournament will also see four previous winners in action.

The opening match of the tournament featuring hosts Japan and Russia will take place at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, and the final match will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The matches will take place at 12 venues with Yokohama's International Stadium being the biggest of them as it holds more than 72,372 fans.

With the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup fast approaching, here is all you need to know about the tournament:

Teams and Pools

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Russia

Samoa

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Namibia

Canada

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

United States

Tonga

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Fiji

Uruguay

Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 20) from 18:30 Local Time (3 PM IST) at the Tokyo Stadium.

Fixtures for Rugby World Cup 2019

Dates Matches Time in India Venue 20th September 2019 Japan vs. Russia 4.15 PM Tokyo Stadium 21st September 2019 Australia vs. Fiji 10.15 AM Sapporo Dome 21st September 2019 France vs. Argentina 12.45 PM Tokyo Stadium 21st September 2019 New Zealand vs. South Africa 3.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama 22nd September 2019 Italy vs. Namibia 10.45 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium 22nd September 2019 Ireland vs. Scotland 1.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama 22nd September 2019 England vs. Tonga 3.45 PM Sapporo Dome 23rd September 2019 Wales vs. Georgia 3.45 PM City of Toyota Stadium 24th September 2019 Russia vs. Samoa 3.45 PM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium 25th September 2019 Fiji vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium 26th September 2019 Italy vs. Canada 1.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 26th September 2019 England vs. United States 4.15 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium 28th September 2019 Argentina vs. Tonga 10.15 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium 28th September 2019 Japan vs. Ireland 12.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 28th September 2019 South Africa vs. Namibia 3.15 PM City of Toyota Stadium 29th September 2019 Georgia vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium 29th September 2019 Australia vs. Wales 1.15 PM Tokyo Stadium 30th September 2019 Scotland vs. Samoa 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium 2nd October 2019 France vs. United States 1.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 2nd October 2019 New Zealand vs. Canada 3.45 PM Oita Stadium 3rd October 2019 Georgia vs. Fiji 10.45 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium 3rd October 2019 Ireland vs. Russia 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium 4th October 2019 South Africa vs. Italy 3.15 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 5th October 2019 Australia vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Oita Stadium 5th October 2019 England vs. Argentina 1.30 PM Tokyo Stadium 5th October 2019 Japan vs. Samoa 4 PM City of Toyota Stadium 6th October 2019 New Zealand vs. Namibia 10.15 AM Tokyo Stadium 6th October 2019 France vs. Tonga 1.15 PM Kumamoto Stadium 8th October 2019 South Africa vs. Canada 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium 9th October 2019 Argentina vs. United States 10.15 AM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium 9th October 2019 Scotland vs. Russia 12.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 9th October 2019 Wales vs. Fiji 3.15 PM Oita Stadium 11th October 2019 Australia vs. Georgia 3.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa 12th October 2019 New Zealand vs. Italy 10.15 AM City of Toyota Stadium 12th October 2019 England vs. France 1.45 PM International Stadium Yokohama 12th October 2019 Ireland vs. Samoa 4.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 13th October 2019 Namibia vs. Canada 8.45 AM Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium 13th October 2019 United States vs. Tonga 11.15 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium 13th October 2019 Wales vs. Uruguay 1.45 PM Kumamoto Stadium 13th October 2019 Japan vs. Scotland 4.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama Quarter-finals 19th October 2019 Winner of Pool C vs. Runner-up of Pool D 12.45 PM Oita Stadium, Oita 19th October 2019 Winner of Pool B vs. Runner-up of Pool A 3.45 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu 20th October 2019 Winner of Pool D vs. Runner-up of Pool C 12.45 PM Oita Stadium, Oita 20th October 2019 Winner of Pool A vs. Runner-up of Pool B 3.45 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu Semi-finals 26th October 2019 Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 2 1.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama 27th October 2019 Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 4 2.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama Bronze final 1st November 2019 Loser of Semi-final 1 vs. Loser of Semi-final 2 2.30 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu Final 2nd November 2019 Winner of Semi-final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-final 2 2.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

Venues for Rugby World Cup 2019

Venues Capacity Tokyo Stadium, Chofu 49,970 International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama 72,372 Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Fukuroi 50,889 Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka 30,000 Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka 22,563 Sapporo Dome, Sapporo 41,410 City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota 45,000 Oita Stadium, Oita 40,000 Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto 32,000 Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe 30,132 Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya 24,000 Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi 16,187

Broadcast and Live Streaming info:

Sony Pictures Sports Network have got the rights to telecast the Rugby World Cup 2019 in India. So, the games can be seen on Sony TEN channels and streamed through Sony LIV.