Rugby World Cup 2019: Fixtures, Teams, Venues, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 16: Japan are all set to host the Rugby World Cup 2019, which is scheduled to start from September 20 with the final set for November 2.
This will be the very first time since the inception of the tournament, an Asian country will play hosts to a Rugby World Cup featuring twenty teams in four pools. The tournament will also see four previous winners in action.
The opening match of the tournament featuring hosts Japan and Russia will take place at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, and the final match will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.
The matches will take place at 12 venues with Yokohama's International Stadium being the biggest of them as it holds more than 72,372 fans.
With the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup fast approaching, here is all you need to know about the tournament:
Teams and Pools
POOL A
Ireland
Scotland
Japan
Russia
Samoa
POOL B
New Zealand
South Africa
Italy
Namibia
Canada
POOL C
England
France
Argentina
United States
Tonga
POOL D
Australia
Wales
Georgia
Fiji
Uruguay
Opening Ceremony
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 20) from 18:30 Local Time (3 PM IST) at the Tokyo Stadium.
Fixtures for Rugby World Cup 2019
|Dates
|Matches
|Time in India
|Venue
|20th September 2019
|Japan vs. Russia
|4.15 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|21st September 2019
|Australia vs. Fiji
|10.15 AM
|Sapporo Dome
|21st September 2019
|France vs. Argentina
|12.45 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|21st September 2019
|New Zealand vs. South Africa
|3.15 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|22nd September 2019
|Italy vs. Namibia
|10.45 AM
|Hanazono Rugby Stadium
|22nd September 2019
|Ireland vs. Scotland
|1.15 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|22nd September 2019
|England vs. Tonga
|3.45 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|23rd September 2019
|Wales vs. Georgia
|3.45 PM
|City of Toyota Stadium
|24th September 2019
|Russia vs. Samoa
|3.45 PM
|Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
|25th September 2019
|Fiji vs. Uruguay
|10.45 AM
|Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
|26th September 2019
|Italy vs. Canada
|1.15 PM
|Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
|26th September 2019
|England vs. United States
|4.15 PM
|Kobe Misaki Stadium
|28th September 2019
|Argentina vs. Tonga
|10.15 AM
|Hanazono Rugby Stadium
|28th September 2019
|Japan vs. Ireland
|12.45 PM
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|28th September 2019
|South Africa vs. Namibia
|3.15 PM
|City of Toyota Stadium
|29th September 2019
|Georgia vs. Uruguay
|10.45 AM
|Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
|29th September 2019
|Australia vs. Wales
|1.15 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|30th September 2019
|Scotland vs. Samoa
|3.45 PM
|Kobe Misaki Stadium
|2nd October 2019
|France vs. United States
|1.15 PM
|Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
|2nd October 2019
|New Zealand vs. Canada
|3.45 PM
|Oita Stadium
|3rd October 2019
|Georgia vs. Fiji
|10.45 AM
|Hanazono Rugby Stadium
|3rd October 2019
|Ireland vs. Russia
|3.45 PM
|Kobe Misaki Stadium
|4th October 2019
|South Africa vs. Italy
|3.15 PM
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|5th October 2019
|Australia vs. Uruguay
|10.45 AM
|Oita Stadium
|5th October 2019
|England vs. Argentina
|1.30 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|5th October 2019
|Japan vs. Samoa
|4 PM
|City of Toyota Stadium
|6th October 2019
|New Zealand vs. Namibia
|10.15 AM
|Tokyo Stadium
|6th October 2019
|France vs. Tonga
|1.15 PM
|Kumamoto Stadium
|8th October 2019
|South Africa vs. Canada
|3.45 PM
|Kobe Misaki Stadium
|9th October 2019
|Argentina vs. United States
|10.15 AM
|Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
|9th October 2019
|Scotland vs. Russia
|12.45 PM
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|9th October 2019
|Wales vs. Fiji
|3.15 PM
|Oita Stadium
|11th October 2019
|Australia vs. Georgia
|3.45 PM
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|12th October 2019
|New Zealand vs. Italy
|10.15 AM
|City of Toyota Stadium
|12th October 2019
|England vs. France
|1.45 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|12th October 2019
|Ireland vs. Samoa
|4.15 PM
|Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
|13th October 2019
|Namibia vs. Canada
|8.45 AM
|Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
|13th October 2019
|United States vs. Tonga
|11.15 AM
|Hanazono Rugby Stadium
|13th October 2019
|Wales vs. Uruguay
|1.45 PM
|Kumamoto Stadium
|13th October 2019
|Japan vs. Scotland
|4.15 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Quarter-finals
|19th October 2019
|Winner of Pool C vs. Runner-up of Pool D
|12.45 PM
|Oita Stadium, Oita
|19th October 2019
|Winner of Pool B vs. Runner-up of Pool A
|3.45 PM
|Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
|20th October 2019
|Winner of Pool D vs. Runner-up of Pool C
|12.45 PM
|Oita Stadium, Oita
|20th October 2019
|Winner of Pool A vs. Runner-up of Pool B
|3.45 PM
|Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
|Semi-finals
|26th October 2019
|Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 2
|1.30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
|27th October 2019
|Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 4
|2.30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
|Bronze final
|1st November 2019
|Loser of Semi-final 1 vs. Loser of Semi-final 2
|2.30 PM
|Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
|Final
|2nd November 2019
|Winner of Semi-final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-final 2
|2.30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
Venues for Rugby World Cup 2019
|Venues
|Capacity
|Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
|49,970
|International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
|72,372
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Fukuroi
|50,889
|Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka
|30,000
|Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka
|22,563
|Sapporo Dome, Sapporo
|41,410
|City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota
|45,000
|Oita Stadium, Oita
|40,000
|Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto
|32,000
|Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe
|30,132
|Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya
|24,000
|Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi
|16,187
Broadcast and Live Streaming info:
Sony Pictures Sports Network have got the rights to telecast the Rugby World Cup 2019 in India. So, the games can be seen on Sony TEN channels and streamed through Sony LIV.