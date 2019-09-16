English
Rugby World Cup 2019: Fixtures, Teams, Venues, India time and where to watch

By
Rugby World Cup 2019 is scheduled to start on September 20, 2019
Bengaluru, September 16: Japan are all set to host the Rugby World Cup 2019, which is scheduled to start from September 20 with the final set for November 2.

This will be the very first time since the inception of the tournament, an Asian country will play hosts to a Rugby World Cup featuring twenty teams in four pools. The tournament will also see four previous winners in action.

The opening match of the tournament featuring hosts Japan and Russia will take place at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, and the final match will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The matches will take place at 12 venues with Yokohama's International Stadium being the biggest of them as it holds more than 72,372 fans.

With the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup fast approaching, here is all you need to know about the tournament:

Teams and Pools

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Russia

Samoa

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Namibia

Canada

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

United States

Tonga

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Fiji

Uruguay

Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 20) from 18:30 Local Time (3 PM IST) at the Tokyo Stadium.

Fixtures for Rugby World Cup 2019

Dates Matches Time in India Venue
20th September 2019 Japan vs. Russia 4.15 PM Tokyo Stadium
21st September 2019 Australia vs. Fiji 10.15 AM Sapporo Dome
21st September 2019 France vs. Argentina 12.45 PM Tokyo Stadium
21st September 2019 New Zealand vs. South Africa 3.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama
22nd September 2019 Italy vs. Namibia 10.45 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium
22nd September 2019 Ireland vs. Scotland 1.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama
22nd September 2019 England vs. Tonga 3.45 PM Sapporo Dome
23rd September 2019 Wales vs. Georgia 3.45 PM City of Toyota Stadium
24th September 2019 Russia vs. Samoa 3.45 PM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
25th September 2019 Fiji vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
26th September 2019 Italy vs. Canada 1.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
26th September 2019 England vs. United States 4.15 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium
28th September 2019 Argentina vs. Tonga 10.15 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium
28th September 2019 Japan vs. Ireland 12.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
28th September 2019 South Africa vs. Namibia 3.15 PM City of Toyota Stadium
29th September 2019 Georgia vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
29th September 2019 Australia vs. Wales 1.15 PM Tokyo Stadium
30th September 2019 Scotland vs. Samoa 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium
2nd October 2019 France vs. United States 1.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
2nd October 2019 New Zealand vs. Canada 3.45 PM Oita Stadium
3rd October 2019 Georgia vs. Fiji 10.45 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium
3rd October 2019 Ireland vs. Russia 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium
4th October 2019 South Africa vs. Italy 3.15 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
5th October 2019 Australia vs. Uruguay 10.45 AM Oita Stadium
5th October 2019 England vs. Argentina 1.30 PM Tokyo Stadium
5th October 2019 Japan vs. Samoa 4 PM City of Toyota Stadium
6th October 2019 New Zealand vs. Namibia 10.15 AM Tokyo Stadium
6th October 2019 France vs. Tonga 1.15 PM Kumamoto Stadium
8th October 2019 South Africa vs. Canada 3.45 PM Kobe Misaki Stadium
9th October 2019 Argentina vs. United States 10.15 AM Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
9th October 2019 Scotland vs. Russia 12.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
9th October 2019 Wales vs. Fiji 3.15 PM Oita Stadium
11th October 2019 Australia vs. Georgia 3.45 PM Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
12th October 2019 New Zealand vs. Italy 10.15 AM City of Toyota Stadium
12th October 2019 England vs. France 1.45 PM International Stadium Yokohama
12th October 2019 Ireland vs. Samoa 4.15 PM Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
13th October 2019 Namibia vs. Canada 8.45 AM Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
13th October 2019 United States vs. Tonga 11.15 AM Hanazono Rugby Stadium
13th October 2019 Wales vs. Uruguay 1.45 PM Kumamoto Stadium
13th October 2019 Japan vs. Scotland 4.15 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Quarter-finals
19th October 2019 Winner of Pool C vs. Runner-up of Pool D 12.45 PM Oita Stadium, Oita
19th October 2019 Winner of Pool B vs. Runner-up of Pool A 3.45 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
20th October 2019 Winner of Pool D vs. Runner-up of Pool C 12.45 PM Oita Stadium, Oita
20th October 2019 Winner of Pool A vs. Runner-up of Pool B 3.45 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
Semi-finals
26th October 2019 Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 2 1.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
27th October 2019 Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 4 2.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
Bronze final
1st November 2019 Loser of Semi-final 1 vs. Loser of Semi-final 2 2.30 PM Tokyo Stadium, Chofu
Final
2nd November 2019 Winner of Semi-final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-final 2 2.30 PM International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

Venues for Rugby World Cup 2019

Venues Capacity
Tokyo Stadium, Chofu 49,970
International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama 72,372
Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Fukuroi 50,889
Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka 30,000
Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka 22,563
Sapporo Dome, Sapporo 41,410
City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota 45,000
Oita Stadium, Oita 40,000
Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto 32,000
Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe 30,132
Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya 24,000
Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi 16,187

Broadcast and Live Streaming info:

Sony Pictures Sports Network have got the rights to telecast the Rugby World Cup 2019 in India. So, the games can be seen on Sony TEN channels and streamed through Sony LIV.

