Westbrook adds another triple-double feat to his resume

Chicago, October 29: Russell Westbrook tallied a triple-double before the Oklahoma City Thunder scored 80 points on Saturday (October 28), but that was not even the most impressive part about what he did against the Chicago Bulls.

The 2016-17 NBA MVP has now tallied triple-doubles against all 29 opposing teams in the NBA.

Westbrook did not have his best start to the game as he was just two-for-seven shooting in the early going, but he quickly righted the ship and got back on the triple-double track.

The 28-year-old point guard had 12 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds before the fourth quarter even started.

