Shakur Stevenson shines with sixth-round TKO of Caraballo as boxing returns

The first major boxing event in North America after an enforced three-month break was staged behind closed doors in Las Vegas and unbeaten American star Stevenson dominated from the outset on Tuesday (June 9).

Stevenson outclassed Caraballo before sending his Puerto Rican opponent to the canvas in the sixth round of the 10-round non-title main event at MGM Grand.

A silver medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games, Stevenson stepped up to super-featherweight and the 22-year-old produced a brutal display against Caraballo.

Stevenson knocked Caraballo to one knee in the opening round and it was a sign of things to come without fans in attendance in Nevada.

Up close + Sound up. That @ShakurStevenson finishing body shot was a weapon. pic.twitter.com/Zjwpo8AvA0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 10, 2020

After opening up Caraballo's defences with a right hand in the sixth, Stevenson landed a left hand directly to the body, leaving the former on his knees as referee Tony Weeks called an end to proceedings.

Stevenson, who improved to 14-0 with eight knockouts, said post-fight: "I came here to get him out of there. My mind set was focused on getting him out of there.

"I hit him with everything I could early, I wobbled him a bunch of times, and I started realising the head shots weren't going to do it, so I went to the body.

"It's a different atmosphere. Losing the weight was different, training was different, I couldn't be around nobody. And the fighting with no crowd is different. I hit him with mean shots and there's no oohs and aahs."

Amid comparisons to legendary unbeaten American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0), Stevenson added: "We're two different fighters, we've got different styles.

"I've stolen stuff from his game, but I've also stolen stuff from Pernell Whitaker, Terence Crawford, Andre Ward. I've stolen stuff from a lot of guys! It's not just Floyd that I try to put in my game. It's a huge compliment, but I'm still my own fighter."