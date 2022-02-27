Shinya Aoki vs. “Sexyama” confirmed for ONE X

But after a year of heated confrontations and callouts, the two lightweights will finally share the Circle at ONE X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This collision course will undoubtedly add fireworks to an already loaded fight card for ONE Championship's tenth-anniversary offering.

While combat sports fans have been longing for this bout for a long time, tensions between the two warriors started to simmer last year.

Aoki didn't hide his intention to compete against his compatriot after his first-round submission victory over Filipino legend Eduard Folayang.

The 38-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert reiterated his sentiments by confronting Akiyama after his grappling match at Road to ONE: 'Sexyama' Edition last October.

When "Tobikan Judan" asked why the Team Cloud representative declined a proposed super fight, "Sexyama" replied:

"The reason I declined was that I tore a muscle. Along with the doctor's orders, other factors went into declining the offer. And for me, it was also very disappointing. I believe a martial artist should be standing in the ring and putting on fights. But unfortunately, after many tests, I was in a position where I couldn't do anything but decline."

Their bickering will finally be over as they settle the score in an epic faceoff next month.

Aoki is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and judo black belter that has possessed the ONE Lightweight World Championship four times. The man considered the best MMA fighter of the modern era has 47 career victories under his belt.

The #3-ranked lightweight is also on a three-fight winning streak in ONE, dating back to his triumph over Honorio Banario at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019.

On the other hand, Akiyama used his judo mastery and heavy striking to become a K-1 HERO Light Heavyweight Grand Prix World Champion. He might be eight years older than Aoki, but he's ready to prove that he's still better than his rival.

This confrontation between two Japanese titans is just a tiny portion of the explosive fights lined up for ONE X on 26 March.

Angela Lee will defend the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex in the main event.



Adriano Moraes will also be defending the ONE Flyweight World Championship against #2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu.



In the striking department, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also try to prolong his reign when he faces #4-ranked contender Alaverdi Ramazanov.



Capitan Petchyindee will put the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against Hiroki Akimoto.



Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz Allazov will settle the finale of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship. The winner of this contest will earn a title shot at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title currently held by Superbon.



Finally, MMA icon Demetrious Johnson will square off versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a four-round hybrid rules match.



Source: Media Release