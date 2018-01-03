Shooting: Manu Bhaker - who bagged 11 golds at nationals - credits Jaspal Rana for her success

New Delhi, Jan 3: Manu Bhaker, the 16-year old pistol shooter from Jhajjar in Haryana, is being hailed as another 'wonder girl' in Indian shooting.

Manu stunned Indian shooting fraternity, recently, after having won 11 gold, four silver and a bronze medal in 10-meter air pistol and 25-meter air pistol category in the 61st national shooting championship held in Trivandrum.

She was chosen as the best pistol shooter alongside Mehuli Ghosh from Bengal (Mehuli is a rifle shooter) after having created history by winning gold medals in all three categories (youth, senior and junior).

However, Manu received an invaluable gift at the end of the national championship when renowned Olympian female pistol shooter in Manu's event Hina Sidhu bestowed lots of praise for her. Sidhu also went on to hug the 16-year-old girl.

Speaking from Jhajjar, Manu told, "I cannot forget the moment when Hina (Sidhu) came to me after I bagged a gold medal in 10-meter air pistol and embraced me. Then she asked me to deliver in the similar fashion in future games as well so that India's female pistol shooting team could win gold at international tournaments like Commonwealth Games, The Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. I was so touched by her appreciation that I could not utter a word for at least a minute."

Manu, before joining pistol shooting only a year ago, also played cricket when Virender Sehwag started a coaching school in Jhajjar. Earlier, Manu used to practice boxing and kick-boxing as well.

She said, "Actually, I had a great inclination towards sport since my childhood. I used to love games where one can win following one-on-one encounter. Finally, when our school built up a shooting range I chose to stick to shooting."

Manu has already qualified for the Youth Olympics, to be held later this year, after having clinched a gold medal in Asian Airgun Championship in Baku, Japan last year.

She credited another former Indian international pistol shooter and Olympian Jaspal Rana for having guided her in the national preparatory camp.

Manu added, "Rana sir has been extremely kind to guide me whenever I needed him. Even when I practice in Jhajjar alone without a coach, he gives me advice over phone."