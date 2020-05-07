Sony Pictures Sports Network to telecast three UFC live events starting with UFC 249

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Florida on Saturday (May 9) and will be aired LIVE and Exclusive in the Indian subcontinent on Sunday (May 10) only on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels from 7.30 AM (IST).

This will be followed by two more UFC LIVE events, UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira on 14th May 2020 and UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris on 17th May 2020.

UFC returns this weekend with one of the most stacked cards in recent history and the highly anticipated main event of UFC 249 will feature a fight between #1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and #4 ranked Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card, start time, date and where to watch

In the co-main event the current UFC bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, will fight to defend his title against "The Dominator" Dominick Cruz.

The fight card will also feature a heavyweight slugfest between heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik and also mark the return of fan favorite, Donald Cerrone, as he takes on Anthony Pettis in the welterweight division.

To further engage UFC fans, SPSN will host the LIVE chat 'Ultimate Guide to UFC 249' on their official Facebook page @SonySportsIndia and will provide fans with insights after UFC 249 and discuss the upcoming UFC events. The LIVE initiative will have panelists, Somesh Kamra & Arjun Chipalkatti, break down and analyze the fights in detail and take on fan questions on Sunday, 10th May 2020 from 5.00 pm (IST).

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India was excited with the return of UFC especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are very excited to have UFC return to our broadcast with UFC 249 going out LIVE to fans all across India. Avid sports fans have been waiting for resumption of LIVE sporting action and UFC 249 going LIVE along with the upcoming fights events is great news for our viewers."

UFC announces trio of events for May 9, May 13 and May 16

Quick upon the heels of UFC 249, SPSN will broadcast UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira on 14th May 2020 which will feature #3 ranked Anthony Smith with #8 ranked Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux makes his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell.

This will be followed by UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris on 17th May which will have the Octagon play host to the heavyweight showdown between #9 Walt Harris and #8 Alistair Overeem, as well as the strawweight matchup between #6 Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

Telecast Information:

Sports enthusiasts can watch UFC 249 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels on 10th May 2020 from 7.30 AM (IST) and repeat telecast on SONY TEN 2 channels from 7.00 PM (IST)

Watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 2 channels on 14th May 2020 from 6.30 AM (IST)

Watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels on 17th May 2020 from 6.30 AM (IST)

Watch SPSN's Facebook LIVE session -'Ultimate Guide to UFC' on 10th May 2020 from 5 PM (IST), on the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network - @SonySportsIndia.

