English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spanish athletics joins calls for Tokyo 2020 delay

By Pti

Madrid, March 22: The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) joined the calls for the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics this summer because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, on behalf of the majority of Spanish athletes, is advocating the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the RFEA said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday (March 21), USA Track and Field urged its national Olympic committee to request a postponement of the Games, scheduled for July 24 to August 9 in Japan, where 11,000 athletes from around the world are expected.

Coronavirus: Mounting Tokyo 2020 postponement calls put pressure on defiant Olympic chiefs

"Circumstances do not guarantee adequate preparation or fair competition with the rest of the athletes in the world, without endangering the health (of Spanish athletes)," said the RFEA.

Spain, one of the most affected countries, had recorded more than 1,320 deaths from Covid-19 by Saturday (March 21) and is enforcing confinement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Beyond athletics, the American and French swimming federations and the Norwegian Olympic Committee, have also requested the postponement of the Games.

More SPAIN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue