Spaun takes lead in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, November 4: J J Spaun grabbed a three-shot lead after the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Just like day one, the second round was suspended due to darkness with a spattering of players still on the course, but Spaun shot a six-under-par 65 in Las Vegas on Friday.

American Spaun had seven birdies to go with a solitary bogey at the PGA Tour tournament.

Countryman Kelly Kraft, who only made it through 15 holes, is second at eight under.

He recorded a hole-in-one on the par-three fifth hole, which led to a four-under 31 on the front nine.

Robert Garrigus, third at seven under, fired a second-round 65.

Garrigus had eight birdies and a double-bogey on the par-four 18th hole.

Australian Aaron Baddeley (66) and Patton Kizzire (66) finished their second rounds at six under.

Overnight leader Kim Meen-whee dropped to sixth, six shots off the pace following his 72.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rod Pampling posted a 73 to be one over heading into the third round.

