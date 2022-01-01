Sports calendar 2022: List of major events to watch out for

CRICKET

India's tour of South Africa (December 26 to January 23): The ongoing three-match rubber will be followed by as many ODIs.

ICC Under-19 Men's ODI World Cup in the West Indies (January 15 to February 5): Delhi batter Yash Dhull would be leading the Indian colts as they look to add a fifth title to the nation's kitty.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand (March 4 to April 3): India would be a contender in the mega-event which was postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia (October 16 to November 13): Just a year after Australia were crowned world champions for the first time in this format, they would be defending the crown on home turf.

FOOTBALL

AFC Asian Women's Cup in India (January 20 to February 6): It would be a huge step forward for women's football as the country hosts the premier regional tournament for the first time since 1979.

FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in India (October 11 to 30): Another ground-breaking tournament for women's football in the country, which was originally planned for 2021 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18): The first World Cup to be played in the Arab world and Middle East is set to be a winter event.

MULTISPORTS

Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4 to 20): Mired in political controversies due to China's not so flattering human rights image, the Games have already been diplomatically boycotted by superpowers like the US and Britain among others.

Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England (July 28 to August 8): A happy hunting ground for Indian athletes, the CWG would be a shade less joyful for the contingent this time with shooting not part of the competition roster.

Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (September 10 to 25): India registered its best ever Games performance in the previous edition in 2018 and would be expected to only do better in the backdrop of a stellar Olympic performance.

ATHLETICS

World Championships in Eugene, USA (July 15 to 24): Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian medallist at this biggie with a 2003 long jump bronze and India would be hoping that Olympic gold-grabber Neeraj Chopra's javelin would clinch another landmark medal at this year's world championships.

HOCKEY

FIH Women's World Cup in Spain and The Netherlands (July 1 to 24): Rani Rampal and her team-mates would be keenly watched as they look to build on the positives of the fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics.