Sports fraternity mourn the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday (Aug 31). His son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet that Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 following a 21-day fight in the hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee had been admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi and had been in a critical condition following a brain surgery. The veteran leader had been admitted on August 10 and had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Breaking the news of his demise, Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted, “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You.”

Following the news, sports stars took to social media to extend their condolences for the former President.