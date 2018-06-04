English

Stephen Curry breaks single-game three-point record, LeBron surpasses Abdul-Jabbar

Posted By:
Los Angeles, June 4: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is known as the best shooter of his generation for good reason.

In game two of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (June 3), he reminded everyone why.

The 30-year-old hit nine three-pointers, which sets the record for the most shots made from beyond the arc in Finals history.

Curry finished the night nine of 17 from three-point range with 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his team's 122-103 win.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James moved second on the NBA Finals scoring list, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James already passed Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA playoffs history this season, so it was only fitting he eclipsed yet another mark by one of the greatest players of all time on Sunday.

With James' basket in the third quarter of game two against the Golden State Warriors, the 33-year-old now has 1,318 points in the NBA Finals which passes Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) for the second most of all time.

James now trails only Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West (1,679 points) for the most points in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are now up 2-0 in the series.

Source: OPTA

