Kerr talks up importance of Warriors' meeting with Nuggets

Golden State enter the matchup at Oracle Arena with a one-game lead over Denver in the Western Conference standings.

A win will give the Warriors the inside track for the top seed in the playoffs.

"Nothing is as big as a playoff game, but it's a big game in terms of the number one seed and protecting our home court," Kerr told reporters, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

"We take care of our business and win tomorrow, we're obviously in great shape down the stretch with the last 10 days of the season."

Getting it done on the defensive end Defensive Plays of the Week, presented by @CyberPolicy_com pic.twitter.com/t7ZsyZCO3k — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 2, 2019

The Warriors have topped the Nuggets in two of their three meetings so far in 2018-19.

Golden State, who have six regular-season games remaining, have won five of their last seven overall heading into Tuesday.

"I think because we're in the very final stage of the season, I think our guys are more focused," Kerr said.

"It's not like this has been a long stretch where we've been dialled in. I sense there's more of a sense of urgency now. I think we'll come out and play well."

Golden State clinched their fifth straight Pacific Division title with their victory over the Charlotte Hornets last weekend. That win was the team's 317th over the last five seasons, which set an NBA record.