With Neeraj Chopra in Attendance, Sumit Antil Sets Record as India Clinch Double Javelin Gold at Para Worlds 2025

New Delhi, Sep 30: India enjoyed a golden evening at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships with Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar capturing top honours in the men's Javelin Throw F64 and F44 finals respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Their triumphs on Tuesday (September 30) lifted hosts India to fourth spot on the medals table with 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

With Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra cheering from the stands, Sumit Antil showed why he remains the benchmark in para javelin. Already assured of the gold, he smashed his own Championship record with a 71.37m throw on his fifth attempt. This marked his third successive World Championships title, following Paris 2023 (WR 70.83m) and Kobe 2024 (69.50m).

The F44 event delivered a thrilling India 1-2 finish. Sandip Singh Sargar produced a clutch 62.82m throw in the fifth round to edge compatriot Sandeep, who settled for silver with 62.67m. Pushpendra Singh narrowly missed the podium despite a season-best 61.94m, while Brazil's Edenilson Roberto claimed bronze with a F42 world record of 62.36m.

Elsewhere, Australia's Vanessa Low continued her dominance in long jump, winning her third World Championships T42/T63 title with a 5.49m leap and setting a new T61 Championships Record. Poland's Magdalena Anduszkiewicz stunned the field with a world record run of 16.82s in the women's 100m T72 final, while Greece's Konstantinos Tourkochortitis rewrote the men's F62 javelin record with 35.08m.

Brazil consolidated their lead on the medals table with 7 gold, 14 silver and 6 bronze, followed by Poland and China. India's golden double on Tuesday ensured a jump into the top four, marking one of their best-ever starts in World Championships history.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 – September 30 Results Event Gold Silver Bronze Men’s 100m T13 Shuta Kawakami (Japan) – 10.91s Chad Perris (Australia) – 10.96s Fabricio Junior Barros (Brazil) – 11.00s Men’s 100m T64 Felix Streng (Germany) – 10.73s Johannes Floors (Germany) – 10.75s Sherman Ididro Guity (Costa Rica) – 10.93s Men’s 100m T72 Carlo F.M. Calcagni (Italy) – 14.80s Joao Matos Marques (Brazil) – 15.76s Finlay Jonathan Menezes (GBR) – 16.29s Men’s 200m T37 Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca (Brazil) – 22.77s Bartolomeu da Silva – 23.10s Andrei Vdovin (NPA) – 23.31s Men’s 400m T11 Guillaume J. Atangana (Refugee Para Team) – 51.95s Gauthier Makunda (France) – 52.81s Mohammed Ayade (Iraq) – 52.85s Men’s 1500m T11 Yeltsin Jacques (Brazil) – 4:02.02 (CR) Julio Cesar Agripino (Brazil) – 4:05.61 Fedor Rudakov (NPA) – 4:06.51 Men’s Shot Put F11 Amirhossein Alipour (Iran) – 14.59m (CR) Mahdi Olad (Iran) – 14.23m Alvaro del Amo Cano (Spain) – 13.70m Men’s Javelin F44 Sandip Singh Sargar (India) – 62.82m Sandeep (India) – 62.67m Edenilson Roberto (Brazil) – 62.36m (WR F42) Men’s Javelin F64 Sumit Antil (India) – 71.37m (CR) Tomas Felipe Soto Mina (Colombia) – 48.38m Rufat Khabibullin (Kazakhstan) – 47.14m Women’s 100m T36 Danielle Aitchison (NZL) – 13.43s Mali Lovell (Australia) – 14.56s Veronica Hipolito (Brazil) – 14.77s Women’s 100m T72 Magdalena Anduszkiewicz (Poland) – 16.82s (WR) Judith Tortosa Vila (Spain) – 18.16s Zofia Kalucka (Poland) – 19.16s Women’s 200m T13 Orla Comerford (Ireland) – 24.71s Rayane Soares da Silva (Brazil) – 25.24s Kym Crosby (USA) – 25.64s Women’s Long Jump T63 Vanessa Low (Australia) – 5.47m (CR T61) Elena Kratter (Switzerland) – 5.45m (CR T63) Noelle Lambert-Beirne (USA) – 4.84m Women’s Shot Put F34 Zou Lijuan (China) – 9.15m Lucyna Kornobys (Poland) – 8.26m Galina Lipatnikova (NPA) – 8.01m Women’s Club Throw F32 Roza Kozakowska (Poland) – 29.30m (CR) Marouna Ibrahmi (Tunisia) – 29.19m Giovanna Boscolo (Brazil) – 27.09m