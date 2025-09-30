With Neeraj Chopra in Attendance, Sumit Antil Sets Record as India Clinch Double Javelin Gold at Para Worlds 2025

New Delhi, Sep 30: India enjoyed a golden evening at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships with Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar capturing top honours in the men's Javelin Throw F64 and F44 finals respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Their triumphs on Tuesday (September 30) lifted hosts India to fourth spot on the medals table with 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.
With Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra cheering from the stands, Sumit Antil showed why he remains the benchmark in para javelin. Already assured of the gold, he smashed his own Championship record with a 71.37m throw on his fifth attempt. This marked his third successive World Championships title, following Paris 2023 (WR 70.83m) and Kobe 2024 (69.50m).
The F44 event delivered a thrilling India 1-2 finish. Sandip Singh Sargar produced a clutch 62.82m throw in the fifth round to edge compatriot Sandeep, who settled for silver with 62.67m. Pushpendra Singh narrowly missed the podium despite a season-best 61.94m, while Brazil's Edenilson Roberto claimed bronze with a F42 world record of 62.36m.
Elsewhere, Australia's Vanessa Low continued her dominance in long jump, winning her third World Championships T42/T63 title with a 5.49m leap and setting a new T61 Championships Record. Poland's Magdalena Anduszkiewicz stunned the field with a world record run of 16.82s in the women's 100m T72 final, while Greece's Konstantinos Tourkochortitis rewrote the men's F62 javelin record with 35.08m.
Brazil consolidated their lead on the medals table with 7 gold, 14 silver and 6 bronze, followed by Poland and China. India's golden double on Tuesday ensured a jump into the top four, marking one of their best-ever starts in World Championships history.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Men’s 100m T13
|Shuta Kawakami (Japan) – 10.91s
|Chad Perris (Australia) – 10.96s
|Fabricio Junior Barros (Brazil) – 11.00s
|Men’s 100m T64
|Felix Streng (Germany) – 10.73s
|Johannes Floors (Germany) – 10.75s
|Sherman Ididro Guity (Costa Rica) – 10.93s
|Men’s 100m T72
|Carlo F.M. Calcagni (Italy) – 14.80s
|Joao Matos Marques (Brazil) – 15.76s
|Finlay Jonathan Menezes (GBR) – 16.29s
|Men’s 200m T37
|Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca (Brazil) – 22.77s
|Bartolomeu da Silva – 23.10s
|Andrei Vdovin (NPA) – 23.31s
|Men’s 400m T11
|Guillaume J. Atangana (Refugee Para Team) – 51.95s
|Gauthier Makunda (France) – 52.81s
|Mohammed Ayade (Iraq) – 52.85s
|Men’s 1500m T11
|Yeltsin Jacques (Brazil) – 4:02.02 (CR)
|Julio Cesar Agripino (Brazil) – 4:05.61
|Fedor Rudakov (NPA) – 4:06.51
|Men’s Shot Put F11
|Amirhossein Alipour (Iran) – 14.59m (CR)
|Mahdi Olad (Iran) – 14.23m
|Alvaro del Amo Cano (Spain) – 13.70m
|Men’s Javelin F44
|Sandip Singh Sargar (India) – 62.82m
|Sandeep (India) – 62.67m
|Edenilson Roberto (Brazil) – 62.36m (WR F42)
|Men’s Javelin F64
|Sumit Antil (India) – 71.37m (CR)
|Tomas Felipe Soto Mina (Colombia) – 48.38m
|Rufat Khabibullin (Kazakhstan) – 47.14m
|Women’s 100m T36
|Danielle Aitchison (NZL) – 13.43s
|Mali Lovell (Australia) – 14.56s
|Veronica Hipolito (Brazil) – 14.77s
|Women’s 100m T72
|Magdalena Anduszkiewicz (Poland) – 16.82s (WR)
|Judith Tortosa Vila (Spain) – 18.16s
|Zofia Kalucka (Poland) – 19.16s
|Women’s 200m T13
|Orla Comerford (Ireland) – 24.71s
|Rayane Soares da Silva (Brazil) – 25.24s
|Kym Crosby (USA) – 25.64s
|Women’s Long Jump T63
|Vanessa Low (Australia) – 5.47m (CR T61)
|Elena Kratter (Switzerland) – 5.45m (CR T63)
|Noelle Lambert-Beirne (USA) – 4.84m
|Women’s Shot Put F34
|Zou Lijuan (China) – 9.15m
|Lucyna Kornobys (Poland) – 8.26m
|Galina Lipatnikova (NPA) – 8.01m
|Women’s Club Throw F32
|Roza Kozakowska (Poland) – 29.30m (CR)
|Marouna Ibrahmi (Tunisia) – 29.19m
|Giovanna Boscolo (Brazil) – 27.09m