English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sumit Sangwan's doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

By Pti
Sumit Sangwans doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

New Delhi, March 2: The one-year doping ban on former Asian silver-medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Monday lifted after he proved that his intake of a banned substance was unintentional in a hearing conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) here.

"Sumit has been cleared and his ban lifted as he has convinced the NADA panel that the diuretic he tested positive for was a case of unintentional intake," a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) official told PTI.

Sangwan was banned for a year in December 2019 after testing positive for Acetazolamide, listed as a diuretic and masking agent under World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List.

"I am relieved, a huge weight is off my shoulders. I knew I wasn't in the wrong. I am glad I could prove myself," an emotional Sangwan said.

He had maintained that it was a case of unintentional intake as he had duly consulted a doctor before taking the medication for an eye infection. The suspension, however, cost Sangwan dearly as the 2012 Olympian missed out on appearing for trials for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" on October 10 last year.

More SUMIT SANGWAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue