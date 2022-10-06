Table Tennis World Championships: India run ends after a 0-3 thrashing by China

China did not toil hard for the win and made it to the quarterfinals without breaking a sweat as it thrashed India 3-0. China will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Two hours before the start of their match, the toss-sheet had a change in the Indian line-up with left-handed Manush Shah slated to play for the first time, replacing Manav Thakkar, who had a good outing.

In a like-for-like change, the Chinese pitted World No. 11 Wang Chuquin, a left-hander, to face Manush in the third singles.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion had the right measure of Manush and accomplished the task assigned to him in style, winning 3-0 against the man from Vadodara.

Harmeet Desai opened the tie against 1 Fan Zhendong, and the World No. 1 needed less than 15 minutes to dispose of Desai 11-2, 11-9, 11-5. Next on the Chinese firing line was G. Sathiyan facing Ma Long.

He neutralised the lead soon after, as World No. 2 surged ahead to lead 10-8. But the top-ranked Indian at No. 37 saved two game points and levelled the score 10-10.

The 33-year-old Ma held two more game points after deuce but won on the third to take the first game 14-12.

After enough warm-up in the first, the multiple Olympic and World Championships medallist finished the tie quickly, allowing just five points in the second and none in the third to post a 14-12, 11-5, 11-0 win.

The Chinese domination and the agony for India ended when Wang Chuquin beat Manush Shah 11-4, 11-5, 11-6. Earlier, India had narrowly made it to the round of 16 after losing its last match to France 3-0.