Tanisha Balamurugan wins laurels for India in Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Championship

The 12th grade student of Hiranandani Upscale school from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been making steady progress in the sport which she has been pursuing for almost six years now.

Having shown glimpses of her potential first in the Taekwondo Nationals held in Siliguri, West Bengal, a couple of years ago, Tanisha went a notch ahead this time in the event held in Nepal's capital vity and brought laurels to the country, winning two medals, including the prized yellow metal.

"It was a good competitive outing in Nepal. The experience that I gained form the competition was enormous. I'm happy to have win two medals. Taekwondo is a sport which caught my fancy years back and I want to pursue with it seriously as a vocation," said Tanisha, who is being coached by Mukesh.

Despite the intricate nature of the sport, Tanisha is blessed to have a supporting family and a dedicated coach to pursue her passioate sport.

"Yes, the performance in the Siliguri Nationals was a breakthrough for me in the sport and the support I received from my family has been incredible, so too to the guidance from Mukesh sir, which has helped me chase my goals. Without their support I would not have achieved these feats," Tanisha added.

Though the sports curriculum in her does not have taekwondo listed, Tanisha was quick to add that the Kelambakkam-based Hiranandani Upscale has always been a source of strength and motivation for her to follow her passion.

The two-day event held in the last week of June under the aegis of International Taekwondo Federation was held at the Lainchaur Table Tennis Sports Complex in Kathmandu.

Competitions were held in the Sparring (Individual & Group) and Pattern (Individual & Group) in the senior and junior categories.