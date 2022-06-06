Tawanchai, Andrade, Silva earn USD 50K Performance Bonuses at ONE 158

The fifth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender from Thailand earned the incentive via a second-round stoppage of Niclas Larsen.

Days before the fight, Tawanchai predicted that he would knock out his Danish foe with elbows. However, his jab-cross combination proved too much for Larsen to recover from.

Aside from pocketing the bonus, Tawanchai earned a shot at ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. That future match will be the titleholder's fourth belt defense and possibly his toughest to date.

Meanwhile, Andrade, the #4-ranked bantamweight mixed martial arts contender, landed a crushing kick to #2-ranked Kwon Won Il's body, ending the contest in only 62 seconds. That victory may have possibly earned "Wonder Boy" a shot at John Lineker for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

Defeating the South Korean dynamo also kept Andrade undefeated in The Home of Martial Arts. Moreover, he has an 80 percent finish rate with four stoppages in five contests.

ONE 158 results and recap: Mangat edges Yodkaikaew, Tawanchai knocks out Larsen

Finally, Silva got his payback against Adrian Mattheis via first-round submission. The former ONE Strawweight World Champion locked on an inside heel hook that forced his nemesis to surrender.

That win also ties him with former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki for most submission victories in ONE Championship. All of Silva's early finishes in 11 victories were by submission, six of which occurred in the first round.

The bonuses at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen brought the total number of incentives to 34 for 2022.

The world's largest martial arts organization returns to action with ONE 159 on 22 July. Reigning two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder defends the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd faces WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

