Tayfun Ozcan raring to bounce back at ONE: Full Circle

While "Turbine" Ozcan remains the fifth-best featherweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship, he is raring to prove that he's a legitimate challenger for the world title when he takes on "The Hurricane" Kehl and climb the rankings with a win.

It will be the Dutch Turkish man's first bout since being on the wrong end of a split decision against Thai icon Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong after their ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal showdown.

Rehabilitating his broken right hand before that fight played a significant role in ending his 13-bout win streak. And now the "Turbine" aims to get back among the wins.

"It affected me mentally a little bit because it was a short-notice offer after I was recovering from my injury," Ozcan said.

"Even though I knew my hand had recovered, I still worried that maybe I could break it again. I got into my head a little bit about it."

Still, the 30-year-old SB Gym mainstay kept the contest against Sitthichai close. However, the lengthy hiatus from competition prevented him from making the finishing touches to clinch the victory.

"After a year-and-a-half layoff, I felt like I was missing my rhythm. There were so many new things for me, like being in a new country, and I didn't fight as aggressively as I would have liked," the kickboxer with 95 career fights shared.

"Since it was such a close fight, I think if I just showed more aggression and didn't wait so much, then maybe the fight would have been mine."

The loss against Sitthichai was Ozcan's first in five years. After reflecting on his lapses in that clash, the multi-time Enfusion Champion is ready to return stronger than ever.

While Kehl lost his last appearance at ONE Super Series to Davit Kiria, the Netherlands-based competitor won't underestimate the German slugger who has had impressive performances in the past.

For Ozcan, it doesn't matter if they both fight southpaw because he had more time to prepare for the Trans4mer Sports Mainz representative.

"I am excited because Enriko is a huge name in kickboxing," the combat athlete with over 80 career wins expressed.

"He's beaten some big names, and he comes to fight every time. It will be a very good fight, and I am very motivated. It does not matter to me that he is a southpaw. I've trained for this, and after facing Sitthichai, it's not something that worries me."

But aside from building a solid case to compete for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship, Ozcan will embrace a sense of urgency in his impending faceoff with Kehl.

"I need to win this fight. I don't have a choice. I just need to win," he added.

"I have never lost two fights in a row in my career. I want to showcase what I have in store for the biggest organization in the world. I desire to be the best, and I can't stop until I get there."

Watch the Ozcan-Kehl skirmish at ONE: Full Circle on February 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release