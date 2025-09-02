Irfan Pathan blames MS Dhoni again for India snub, says 'I had no habits of setting Hookah for Someone'

More sports Teenage Sensation Johan Ghazali Reflects On Rodtang’s Advice Before ONE Fight Night 35 Showdown By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 11:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

There's a saying that a master appears when the student is ready, and in the case of Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali, it holds true. He learned an important lesson from the biggest Muay Thai superstar on the planet, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Preparing for his comeback, the teenage phenom will meet Morocco's Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai contest on 6 September at ONE Fight Night 35. The last four fights have been tough for Ghazali, who was once dubbed "the next Rodtang" for his aggressive approach and match-finishing ability.

At just 18, Ghazali has already experienced the highs and lows of a fighting career. He recalled the pivotal moment when the young gun received valuable advice from the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion before his last fight.

"Rodtang messaged me before and after the fight against Paez. Before the fight, he told me, I needed to change my style. He said, 'Before I was a crazy fighter just like you, but I realized I had to change because people were starting to read my style,'" Ghazali remembered.

"After that fight, he told me, 'Well, you're doing good, you're on track. It's just that you haven't fully captured it yet.' But, in all honesty, it's minor setbacks. It's nothing to be afraid of."

Ghazali, at just 16, burst onto the ONE's global stage with a stunning 16-second knockout that shocked the striking world. He followed it up with four more wins, showcasing his power and precision, and ultimately secured a life-changing US$100,000 main roster contract.

After enjoying unprecedented success for nearly a year and a half, Ghazali suffered his first defeat in the promotion in June 2024. Since then, he has only managed to win only one of his last three bouts.

Now training under the guidance of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama, Ghazali has issued a warning to his opponent ahead of their clash.

"He's got to watch out for what I bring into this fight. My aggressive style will always be there, but it's going to be more refined with a lot more tricks," Ghazali said.