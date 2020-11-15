Crawford retains WBO welterweight title with fourth-round knockout of Brook

Las Vegas, November 15: Terence Crawford defended his WBO welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook on Saturday (November 14).
The American improved his impeccable record to 37-0 with a flurry of power in the fourth round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Crawford left Brook staggering with a big right and followed it up to end the fight and keep his WBO welterweight crown.
Brook (39-3) had shown good early signs back at welterweight in what may end up being his last professional fight, but Crawford's power proved too much.
👑 LEFT NO DOUBT 👑@terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness ... #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020
Defending for the fourth time but fighting for the first time in almost a year, Crawford made a slow start.
Brook, a former champion back at welterweight for the first time since 2017, dictated with his jab early, and landed a nice uppercut in the second round as he troubled Crawford.
Crawford, though, found his rhythm late in the third, landing a big right hand in what was a sign of things to come.
And the bout did not last much longer.
A huge right from Crawford sent Brook stumbling into the ropes, and he followed it up with a left-right combination to end the fight.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.