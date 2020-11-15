Crawford retains WBO welterweight title with fourth-round knockout of Brook

The American improved his impeccable record to 37-0 with a flurry of power in the fourth round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Crawford left Brook staggering with a big right and followed it up to end the fight and keep his WBO welterweight crown.

Brook (39-3) had shown good early signs back at welterweight in what may end up being his last professional fight, but Crawford's power proved too much.

👑 LEFT NO DOUBT 👑@terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness ... #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

Defending for the fourth time but fighting for the first time in almost a year, Crawford made a slow start.

Brook, a former champion back at welterweight for the first time since 2017, dictated with his jab early, and landed a nice uppercut in the second round as he troubled Crawford.

Crawford, though, found his rhythm late in the third, landing a big right hand in what was a sign of things to come.

And the bout did not last much longer.

A huge right from Crawford sent Brook stumbling into the ropes, and he followed it up with a left-right combination to end the fight.