The World Games 2022: List of Indian participants, events, previous medal winners & live streaming info

Indian
contigent
that
includes
24-time
world
champion
Pankaj
Advani
will
take
part
in
7
sports.
While
Advani
will
compete
in
the
Billiards,
archery
quartet
of
Aman
Saini,
Abhishek
Verma,
Avneet
Kaur
and
Muskan
Kirar
will
represent
the
country
in
compound
event.
India
will
also
have
representatives
in
sumo,
wushu,
dancesport,
powerlifting,
three
performers
in
multiple
roller
sports
events
in
the
upcoming
edition
of
the
World
Games.
The
World
Games
is
organized
for
individuals
or
teams
and
the
sport
or
discipline
that
was
not
held
at
the
Olympic
Games.
India
have
participated
at
the
World
Games
since
it's
inception
in
1981
and
have
clinched
4
medals
at
the
games
so
far
-
1
gold,
1
silver
and
two
bronze.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
Indian
participants
with
their
event
dates
at
World
Games
2022,
and
the
previous
winners
at
the
World
Games:
India
at
the
World
Games
2022
|
Athlete
|
Sport/Discipline
|
Category
|
Aman
Saini
|
Archery
|
Compound
Men’s
|
Abhishek
Verma
|
Archery
|
Compound
Men’s
|
Avneet
Kaur
|
Archery
|
Compound
Women’s
|
Musan
Kirar
|
Archery
|
Compound
Women’s
|
Pankaj
Advani
|
Billiards
|
Snooker
15-Reds
Men
|
Chitra
Magimaraj
|
Billiards
|
Pool
9-Ball
Women
|
TBC
|
Dancesports
|
Couple
Rock
'n’
Roll
|
Sahil
Mahesh
Utekar
|
Powerlifting
|
Lightweight
Men
|
Aarathy
Kasturiraj
|
Roller
Sports
–
Speed
Skating
Road
&
Track
|
Elimination
15.000m
Women
|
Point
Race
10.000m
Women
|
Point
Elimination
10.000m
Women
|
Dhanush
Babu
|
Roller
Sports
–
Speed
Skating
Road
&
Track
|
Sprint
1
Lap
Men
|
Sprint
100m
Men
|
Sprint
1.000m
Men
|
Sprint
500m
Men
|
Time
trial
200m
Men
|
Varsha
Sriramakrishna
Puranik
|
Roller
Sports
–
Speed
Skating
Road
&
Track
|
Sprint
1
Lap
Women
|
Sprint
100m
Women
|
Sprint
1.000m
Women
|
Sprint
500m
Women
|
Time
trial
200m
Women
|
Samruddhi
Bhosale
|
Sumo
|
Lightweight
Women
|
Sanma
Brahma
|
Wushu
|
Taijiquan,
Taijijian
All-round
Men
Previous
Indian
Medallists
at
The
World
Games
|
Athlete
|
Sport/Discipline
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Year
|
Prakash
Padukone
|
Badminton
|
Men’s
Singles
|
Bronze
|
1981
|
Sumita
Laha
|
Powerlifting
|
Women’s
Heavyweight
|
Silver
|
1989
|
Rekha
Mal
|
Powerlifting
|
Women’s
Lightweight
|
Bronze
|
1989
|
Aditya
Mehta
|
Snooker
|
Men’s
Singles
|
Gold
|
2013
The
World
Games
2022
Telecast
&
Live
Streaming
Info
No
channel
will
telecast
the
games
in
India.
But
sports
fans
can
live
stream
the
event
via
Olympic
channel
YouTube
Channel.
