Third Golden Eagles Golf Championship kicks off

Bengaluru, November 4: The third season of Krishnapatnam Port Golden Eagles Golf Championship teed off on Saturday (November 4), at the Prestige Golfshire Course, Bengaluru. Bengaluru is the first of the three venues slated for this year’s series.

The tournament witnessed participation from 110 golfers from more than 500 companies across India. India’s favourite captain and cricketer turned golfer, Kapil Dev endorses the sport fiercely and was present on the occasion to back the event and felicitate the winners.

Twelve-time women’s golf champion Sharmila Nicollet was also present on the occasion to back the tournament and interact with the players.

Among the other participants actor Madhavan and actor-cum-sports presenter Mandira Bedi also took part in the tournament.

Kapil Dev on the occasion said, “As a sportsman I like to promote the sport and golf is a great game to unwind, reflect and rephrase one’s sanity while indulging in its leisurely place. Such tournaments will encourage more young golfers to be a part of this sport which is still budding in India.”

Commenting on the occasion Mr. C Sasidhar – MD Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited said, “Every year we try to take this tournament to another lever and this year we have extended the game to a total of four cities. We have always believed in doing things with a desired differentiation and our golf championship is one among those. We are also in the process of building India’s first ocean-linked golf property. We aim to showcase it as an excellent platform to showcase their talent and encouraging golf as an emerging sport in the country.”

The consequent games of the four city event will be staged across Oxford Golf Resort & Country Club - Pune on November 11, Hyderabad Golf Association - Hyderabad on November 18 and Jaypee Greens – New Delhi on December 3.