Third RPSG Indian Sports Honours to be aired on Star Sports on July 23

The third edition was supposed to be held last year in Mumbai before being put off due to COVID-10 pandemic as it makes its return with a digital entry this time.

The ceremony will honour athletes in 17 categories across multiple sports who have shown grit through a one-year cycle (January to December, 2019).

The Star Sports Network continues to be the official broadcast partner for the RPSG ISH driven by Audi and will telecast the entire honours ceremony on exclusively on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports First channels and on Disney+ Hotstar from 9pm onwards.

The repeat telecast will be aired on the same channels on July 24 and 25, at 9pm and 7pm respectively.

The top athletes have been shortlisted, selected and honoured through 11 Jury Honours and 6 Star Sports Popular Choice Honours.

The ISH Jury members, comprising eminent leaders and sporting champions like Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, PT Usha and Anjali Bhagwat will decide the winners of the Jury Honours.

The nominations in the categories were shortlisted by over 200 journalists from the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI). The RPSG ISH Jury will select the final honorees from 38 finalists voted upon by SJFI members.

The Star Sports Popular Choice Honours will be decided through fans voting on Twitter on @sportshonours.

A segment of the ISH is dedicated to the Virat Kohli Foundation. The Indian cricket captain honours scholarships to the upcoming and deserving athletes through the Athlete Development Program. The foundation is also working towards the welfare of animals pan India.