English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pieters, Detry claim Belgium's first World Cup of Golf title

By Opta
Belgiums Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters pose with the trophy
Belgium's Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters pose with the trophy

Melbourne, November 25: Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry closed out a three-stroke victory to clinch Belgium's first World Cup of Golf title on Sunday.

Pieters and Detry carded a four-under 68 in the final round in Victoria, holding on to claim the trophy for Belgium at 23 under.

Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith surged with a 65 in the foursomes format, but it was only good enough to finish tied for second with Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz (66).

Pieters and Detry made an early bogey before an eagle at the par-five fourth and birdies at seven and nine.

They endured a rollercoaster back nine – mixing four birdies with three bogeys – but they closed out their victory.

Leishman and Smith produced a bogey-free round to charge into contention, but Belgium carried a five-shot lead into Sunday that was always going to be difficult to chase down.

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen (65) of Denmark and Canada's Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor (66) were tied for fourth at 17 under.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo (70) and Italy's Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore (70) finished a shot further back.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: pga tour golf marc leishman
    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue