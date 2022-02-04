Three reasons to watch ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship edition’ on Netflix

It's fascinating that the premiere of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" on Netflix in over 150 countries coincides with the first day of Love Month. But perhaps 1 February 2022 is perfect timing because it's hard not to love the show after watching it.

It's an all-encompassing show that will delight mixed martial arts enthusiasts, business-minded individuals, and casual reality television fans alike.

Wherever you fall under those categories, here's why you must watch all 13 episodes.

1. It's Not Like The Traditional "Apprentice"

The show's original idea went through several iterations from 2004 to 2017.

However, those editions were boardroom-based competitions wherein teams needed to win specific challenges like selling products or creating advertising campaigns.

While that aspect of the program is still present in this version, the show sprinkled some physical challenges into the season.

After all, ONE Championship prides itself in delivering nothing but the best combat sports action in each event they produce.

That said, the contestants will compete not only through intelligence but also through holistic wellness.

The lack of monotony will leave you craving more of every episode.

2. You Get A Masterclass In Business And Can Nerd-Out On MMA Personalities

Aside from enjoying quality entertainment, you will also learn tons of insights about business and health.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will lead the way in mentoring the 16 aspirants who are vying for the US$250,000 job offer to work as his protégé.

But along the way, they will also learn from other successful people like Grab CEO Anthony Tan, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group Co-Founder and Group CEO Patrick Grove, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal, among others.

As for the MMA side, the participants from various parts of the world will also get nuggets of wisdom from the best fighters in the industry, like former ONE World Champions Ben Askren and Brandon Vera, Karate World Champion Sage Northcutt, and Indian Wrestling Champion Ritu Phogat.

Current titleholders like ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee and ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan will also grace the show.

If that's not enough, viewers will also get a glimpse of MMA legends Demetrious Johnson, Georges St. Pierre, and Renzo Gracie during their guest appearances.

3. It's An Award-Winning Program

The show wouldn't be possible without the creative influence of Refinery Media, a Singapore-based company that produced programs like "Asia's Next Top Model" and "The Amazing Race Asia."

Their invaluable efforts led to "Apprentice" winning two major awards from the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards last year.

The highly acclaimed show edged Discovery's "Expedition: Asia" in both the "Best Non-Scripted Entertainment" and "Best Adaptation of an Existing Format" categories.

So, if you can't decide on what to binge-watch on Netflix, "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" is a fantastic choice.

Source: Media Release