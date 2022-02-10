Three World Championship fights, Aung La-Bigdash III added to ONE: Full Circle

In the show's main event, two-division world champion Reinier "The Dutch Knight" de Ridder will defend his ONE Middleweight World Title against current ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist from Breda will be looking to clinch his sixth victory in as many fights in ONE Championship. But Abbasov has proven to be one tough customer after winning his last four contests inside the Circle.

Combat sports fans will also be in for a treat as ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia puts his crown on the line versus Murat "The Butcher" Aygun.

This showdown has been delayed and rescheduled due to health and safety protocols multiple times, but these two combatants will now test each other's mettle.

The Netherlands-based Turk would want nothing but to unseat the Ukrainian giant who has been the world champion for over two years.

On the other hand, Kryklia is seeking a second successful title defense after defeating Romanian slugger Andrei Stoica at ONE: COLLISION COURSE.

Meanwhile, top-ranked contender Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov will challenge ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Like Kryklia-Aygun, this match could have happened at an earlier date. Unfortunately, Yusupov withdrew due to an injury. This time, he wants his opportunity to unseat the Thai titlist.

The 27-year-old titleholder will aim to extend his winning streak to five and increase his successful title defenses to three.

However, the 38-year-old Russian striker will provide stern opposition after winning his first two bouts in the promotion.

Finally, former ONE Middleweight World Champions Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash will settle their rivalry in a rubber match.

The Russian won their first clash in January 2017 at ONE: QUEST FOR POWER and took the world title from the Burmese man.

The Sanford MMA mainstay won back the belt five months later by defeating Bigdash via unanimous decision at ONE: LIGHT OF A NATION.

The winner of the third chapter between Aung La N Sang and Bigdash will move closer toward reclaiming the middleweight strap.

Here's the entire main card for ONE: FULL CIRCLE:

• ONE Middleweight World Title Bout: (c) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

• ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: (c) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

• ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: (c) Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov

• Mixed Martial Arts - Middleweight Bout: Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

• Kickboxing - Featherweight Bout: Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

• Mixed Martial Arts - Bantamweight Bout: Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Meanwhile, the lead card will feature the thrilling contests below:

• Mixed Martial Arts - Middleweight Bout: Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch

• Kickboxing - Heavyweight Bout: Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

• Mixed Martial Arts - Welterweight Bout: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

• Muay Thai - Bantamweight Bout: Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

• Muay Thai - 58kg Catchweight Bout: Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

• Mixed Martial Arts - Middleweight Bout: Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

• Kickboxing - Flyweight Bout: Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

• Mixed Martial Arts - Lightweight Bout: Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga

Source: Media Release