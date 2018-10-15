NBA: Butler expected to play Timberwolves' opener against Spurs

All-Star shooting guard Butler demanded a trade earlier this offseason and missed Minnesota's final preseason game on Friday (October 12).

Butler – who was reportedly close to being dealt to the Miami Heat before the trade collapsed – also challenged staff and team-mates during a tense practice session last week.

However, former Chicago Bulls star Butler is set to face the Spurs on Wednesday (October 17), according to Thibodeau.

“At the end of the day, I just wanna go out there and win basketball games.” — @JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/0LLNhSivZw — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 14, 2018

When asked if he expected Butler to suit up against San Antonio, Thibodeau said: "Yes."

Meanwhile, Butler said on Sunday, "At the end of the day, I just wanna go out there and win basketball games."

Butler has been averaging over 15 points per game this preseason, and he averaged 22.2 points per game in 2017-18, but he has made it clear he wants out.