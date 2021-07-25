Tokyo 2020: Boxer Manish Kaushik bows out of Olympics after defeat to Luke McCormack

Manish showed a lot of mettle in the clash with McCormack but lost the battle in the final three minutes when the Briton decided to counter-attack instead of being on the offensive and claimed a 4-1 result after three rounds in the round of 32 match at the Kokugikan Arena.

Round 1 was won by McCormack as he managed to take a lead as three out of five judges scored in his favour while two felt Kaushik won the first round. However, McCormack won the round 3-2.

In Round 2, Kaushik claimed the judges score of 3-2 to win the round, and with the scoreline level, the match went down to the wire, and it was the final round that had to decide the fate of the bout, which eventually ended with all the five judges scoring in McCormack's favour.

Luke is the twin brother of Pat McCormack, a former European and Commonwealth Games champion besides being a world championship silver-medallist in the welterweight (69kg) category. Pat is also competing in the ongoing Games and has got a bye into the last 16 stage.

Earlier on Sunday (July 25), Mary Kom reached the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina hernandez Garcia of the Dominican Republic 4-1 in a round of 32 clash.

On Saturday (July 24), India's Vikas Krishnan also bowed out of the Olympic after he lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event 0-5 against Japan's Mensah Okazawa.