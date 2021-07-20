Tokyo 2020: Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together' - IOC adds fourth Olympic motto

During IOC's session in Tokyo on Tuesday (July 20), the word "together" after a hyphen was amended to the earlier motto, "Faster Higher Stronger", which was introduced in 1924 Olympic Games in Latin as Citius, Altius, Fortius.

The proposal to include the word 'together' was made earlier this year by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April.

We move forward when we move together.



Introducing the new Olympic motto: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/r87Ce99S4k — Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021

Bach had suggested the motto should become "faster, higher, stronger - together" in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I made this proposal to express this need of solidarity to become faster, to be able to aim higher, to become stronger, for this we need to be together, it means we need solidarity," Bach had said during an IOC session in March.

The motto now reads 'Citius, Altius, Fortius - Communis' in Latin.