English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo 2020: Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together' - IOC adds fourth Olympic motto

By
Faster, higher, stronger and now together - IOC adds fourth Olympic motto
Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together' - IOC adds fourth Olympic motto

Tokyo, July 20: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) altered the Olympic motto to "faster, higher, stronger - together" as the world waits for the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games to begin on July 23.

During IOC's session in Tokyo on Tuesday (July 20), the word "together" after a hyphen was amended to the earlier motto, "Faster Higher Stronger", which was introduced in 1924 Olympic Games in Latin as Citius, Altius, Fortius.

The proposal to include the word 'together' was made earlier this year by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April.

Bach had suggested the motto should become "faster, higher, stronger - together" in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I made this proposal to express this need of solidarity to become faster, to be able to aim higher, to become stronger, for this we need to be together, it means we need solidarity," Bach had said during an IOC session in March.

The motto now reads 'Citius, Altius, Fortius - Communis' in Latin.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 15:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments