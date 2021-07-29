Tokyo 2020: Four favourites for men's 100M

Like any other Olympic Games in modern history, the men's 100M race will be the blue riband event of Tokyo 2020.

The men's 100M final of Tokyo 2020 will be held on Sunday (August 1) at 6.20PM IST.

Tokyo Olympics, Athletics: Full schedule in Indian time and Indians athletes in action

With Jamaica's champion sprinter Usain Bolt bowing out of the field after dominating the last three Games, the big question in the minds of athletics buffs all over the world is as to who is his natural successor.

Here myKhel.com looks at four possible contenders for Bolt's crown at Tokyo 2020.

Trayvon Bromell (USA) Bromell has already been anointed as Bolt's heir apparent in some athletics circles. The American had reinforced his credentials as the red-hot favourite for the yellow metal at Tokyo 2020 after flying to victory in the men's 100M sprint at the recent World Athletics Gateshead Diamond League. Akani Simbine (RSA) The 27-year-old set a new African 100Mrecord of 9.84sec at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary. Simbine has consistently reached the 100M finals in international meets, only for the podium to elude him and Tokyo 2020 offers him the perfect chance to set the record straight. Andre de Grasse (CAN) At Rio 2016, De Grasse had won a bronze behind Bolt and Justin Gatlin. He had also won the 200M silver and bronze in 4x100M relay. His recent form and fitness, may be of concern, but still the 26-year-old has it in him to go the distance at Tokyo 2020. Zharnel Hughes (GBR) Coached by none other than Glen Mills, the man who worked with Bolt at the height of his career, Williams is one of the favourities for the 100M after he decided to focus only on that, giving up his 200M dreams. An admirer of Bolt, Hughes is a qualified pilot too and a 100M gold at Tokyo 2020 will be the first step as he aims to fly high both on track and air.