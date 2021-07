Tokyo 2020: India's full schedule at the Summer Olympics from July 23 to August 8

So. Here's India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics. Don't forget to keep this bookmarked!

July 23

1. Deepika Kumari - Women's Individual Ranking Round at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual Ranking Round at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

July 24

1. B Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles Group Stage at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

2. PV Sindhu - Women's Singles Group Stage at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

3. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles Group Stage at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

4. Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

5. Satish Kumar - Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

6. Amit Panghal - Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

7. Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishnan - Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

8. Men's Hockey Team - Pool A, New Zealand vs India at Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

9. Women's Hockey Team - Pool A, Netherlands vs India at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

10. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heats at Sea Forest Waterway

11. Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

12. Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma - 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

13. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Preliminary Round and Round 1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

14. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Preliminary Round and Round 1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

15. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

16. Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg Group A/B at Tokyo International Forum.

July 25

1. Pranati Nayak - Women's Qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

2. Mary Kom - Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

3. Men's Hockey Team - Pool A, India vs Australia at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

4. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages at Sea Forest Waterway

5. Nethra Kumanan - Laser Radial Women at Enoshima Yacht Harbour

6. Vishnu Saravanan - Laser Men at Enoshima Yacht Harbour

7. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Skeet Men's Qualification at Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

8. Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Skeet Women's Qualification at Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

9. Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

10. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar - 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

11. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Round 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

12. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Round 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

13. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals and Semifinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 26

1. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations, Quarterfinals and Semifinals at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Team Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

3. Ashish Kumar - Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

4. Pooja Rani - Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

5. Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64, Table of 32 and Table of 16 at Makuhari Messe Hall B

6. Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals and Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall B

7. Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre Individual Bronze and Gold Medal Bout at Makuhari Messe Hall B

8. Women's Hockey Team - Pool A, Germany vs India at Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

9. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Skeet Men's Finals at Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

10. Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Skeet Women's Finals at Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

11. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Round 3 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

12. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Round 3 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

13. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra - Mixed Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 27

1. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2. Deepika Kumari - Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

3. Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

4. Satish Kumar - Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

5. Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishnan - Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

6. Simranjit Kaur - Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena

7. Men's Hockey Team - Pool A, India vs Spain at Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

8. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C at Sea Forest Waterway

9. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B at Sea Forest Waterway

10. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - 49er Men at Sea Forest Waterway

11. Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

12. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range

13. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Round of 16 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

14. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Round of 16 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 28

1. Pooja Rani - Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

2. Amit Panghal - Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

3. Women's Hockey Team - Pool A, Great Britain vs India at Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

4. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Quarterfinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

5. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Quarterfinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 29

1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles Quarterfinals at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

2. PV Sindhu - Women's Singles Round of 16 at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

3. B Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles Round of 16 at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

4. Mary Kom - Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

5. Ashish Kumar - Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena

6. Men's Hockey Team - Pool A, India vs Argentina at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

7. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Finals A and Finals B at Sea Forest Waterway

8. Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Pistol Women's Precision Stage at Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Finals Hall

9. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Semifinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

10. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Semifinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

11. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 30

1. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

July 31

1. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual Quarterfinals and Semifinals at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

3. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

4. Murali Shreeshankar - Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round at Olympic Stadium

5. Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round at Olympic Stadium

6. Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Nirmal Noah, Jisna Mathew - Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final at Olympic Stadium

7. B Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles Quarterfinals at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

8. PV Sindhu - Women's Singles Semifinals at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

9. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

10. Pooja Rani - Women's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals at Kokugikan Arena

11. Women's Hockey Team - Pool A, India vs South Africa at Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

12. Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range.

August 1

1. Pranati Nayak - Women's Vault Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

2. B Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles Semifinals at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

3. PV Sindhu - Women's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

4. Mary Kom - Women's Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals at Kokugikan Arena

5. Ashish Kumar - Men's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals at Kokugikan Arena

6. Amit Panghal - Men's Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals at Kokugikan Arena

7. Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishnan - Men's Welter (63-69kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

8. Fouaad Mirza - Eventing Cross Country Individual at Sea Forest Cross-Country Course

9. Men's Hockey Team - Quarterfinals at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

10. Nethra Kumanan - Laser Radial Women - Medal Race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour

11. Vishnu Saravanan - Laser Men - Medal Race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

August 2

1. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final at Olympic Stadium

2. Murali Shreeshankar - Men's Long Jump Final at Olympic Stadium

3. Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw Final at Olympic Stadium

4. B Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

5. Fouaad Mirza - Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier and Final at Equestrian Park

6. Women's Hockey Team - Quarterfinals at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

7. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - 49er Men - Medal Race at Sea Forest Waterway

8. Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification and Finals at Asaka Shooting Range.

August 3

1. Satish Kumar - Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

2. Amit Panghal - Men's Feather (52-57kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

3. Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishnan - Men's Welter (63-69kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

4. Simranjit Kaur - Women's Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals at Kokugikan Arena

5. Men's Hockey Team - Semifinals at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

6. Sonam Malik - Women's Freestyle 62 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

7. Sonam Malik - Women's Freestyle 62 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

August 4

1. Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round at Olympic Stadium

2. Mary Kom - Women's Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

3. Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

4. Women's Hockey Team - Quarterfinals at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

7. Anshu Malik - Women's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

8. Anshu Malik - Women's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

9. Sonam Malik - Women's Freestyle 62 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

10. Sonam Malik - Women's Freestyle 62 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11. Deepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

12. Deepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

August 5

1. KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk Final at Sapporo Odori Park

2. Ashish Kumar - Men's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

3. Amit Panghal - Men's Feather (52-57kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

4. Simranjit Kaur - Women's Light (57-60kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

5. Men's Hockey Team - Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

6. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

7. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's Freestyle 57 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

8. Vinesh Phogat - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

9. Vinesh Phogat - Women's Freestyle 53 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

10. Anshu Malik - Women's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

11. Anshu Malik - Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

12. Deepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

13. Deepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

August 6

1. Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km Race Walk Final at Sapporo Odori Park

2. Pooja Rani - Women's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals at Kokugikan Arena

3. Satish Kumar - Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

4. Women's Hockey Team - Bronze and Gold Medal Match at Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

5. Seema Bisla - Women's Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6. Seema Bisla - Women's Freestyle 50 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

7. Vinesh Phogat - Women's Freestyle 53 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

8. Vinesh Phogat - Women's Freestyle 53 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

9. Bajrang Punia - Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals and 1/4 Finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

10. Bajrang Punia - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Semifinals at Makuhari Messe Hall A

August 7

1. Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Final at Olympic Stadium

2. Mary Kom - Women's Fly (48-51kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

3. Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welter (64-69kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

4. Ashish Kumar - Men's Middle (69-75kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

5. Seema Bisla - Women's Freestyle 50 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

6. Seema Bisla - Women's Freestyle 50 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

7. Bajrang Punia - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Repechage and Bronze Medal Matches Makuhari Messe Hall A

8. Bajrang Punia - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Final at Makuhari Messe Hall A

August 8

1. Pooja Rani - Women's Middle (69-75kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena

2. Simranjit Kaur - Women's Light (57-60kg) Finals at Kokugikan Arena