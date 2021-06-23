English
Tokyo 2020: India's Olympic theme song launched

By Pti

New Delhi, June 23: India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event. The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".

The Games, which had been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 21:26 [IST]
