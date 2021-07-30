Tokyo 2020: MP Jabir finishes seventh in 400M hurdles heats; fails to qualify

A week into the Tokyo 2020 Games, the track and field events got off at Japan's National Stadium.

The Kerala athlete disappointed as his time was way behind his own personal best (49.13) and season's best. (49.78)

#IND athlete MP Jabir bows out of #Tokyo2020 after finishing seventh with a timing of 50.77s in heat 5 of men's 400m hurdles. 🏃#Olympics | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Athletics — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 30, 2021

Jabir was ranked 33rd out of the 36 athletes who competed in the heats.

The third-fastest man in the history of the competition -- USA's Rai Benjamin won the Heat comfortably with a time of 48.60sec.

He was followed by Estonia's Rasmus Magi and Sokwakhana Zazini of South Africa.

Athletics Update #Tokyo2020



Indian entry in 400mH MP Jabir finishes a disappointing last in heat and overall 33 of 36 athletes



MP Jabir | PB 49.13 | SB 49.78

Heat Time | 50.77#Athletics #Teamindia pic.twitter.com/Ey8g4RviJA — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 30, 2021

Jabir was making his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020. The ace athlete of the Indian Navy had qualified for Tokyo 2020 after he clocked 49.78sec to win gold at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala.

Jabir qualified through the world ranking quota where there are 14 spots available.

The 25-year-old is a Naval sailor from Malappuram.

It must have been a good learning curce though for Jabir, who was the first Indian male athlete to compete in 400M hurdles at the Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will conclude on August 8.