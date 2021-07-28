English
Tokyo Olympics: City daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time

By Peter Hanson In Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 logo
Tokyo 2020 logo

Tokyo, July 28: Tokyo recorded over 3,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time, less than a week after the Olympic Games began.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government recorded 3,177 cases of COVID-19, a record number in a single day just 24 hours on from the 2,848 on Tuesday, which represented the previous high.

Japan's capital remains under a state of emergency while the Games take place. Wednesday marked the fifth day of the competition.

Another 16 Olympics-related cases were announced by Tokyo 2020 organisers on Wednesday, taking the total to 169.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a news conference: "As a city resident myself and as an organiser, my heart hurts that case numbers are rising."

Last Wednesday, when football and softball competitions began for the Olympics, the city recorded 1,359 cases.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
