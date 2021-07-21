Tokyo Olympics: In Sushi land, Indian athletes relish Chhole Bhature, 'Desi' curries; Know menu in Village

The 127-member India squad have been lodged spread across three floors inside the Olympic Village and they will have to share the space with Belgian and South Africa participants. Japan is a land of non-veg cuisine with meat and fish products dominating the menu and their Sushi is world famous and occupy high place in several celebrities eating habits.

However, to the delight of Indian contingent they are also provided some Indian flavour in Chole Bhatue, Naan, and curries made of Ladies finger and Brinjal. Of course, the non-vegetarian menu is flooded with options. They also have excellent gym facilities with all modern equipment. There are restrictions placed on movement inside the Village but the Indians are visiting only the designated training areas.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that only six officials from the Indian contingent will be allowed to take part in the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (July 23), the country's deputy chef-de-mission Prem Kumar Verma told PTI, adding that athletes who have competitions the next day would be discouraged from attending the event.

India is being represented by 127 athletes in the Games with the overall contingent size being 228, including officials, coaches and other support staff.

"Six officials (from every country) are allowed at the ceremony but there is no cap on athletes. However, we have advised the athletes who have events the next day to skip the ceremony and focus on their game," Verma said after a meeting of the chef-de-missions.

"The ceremony is likely to last till midnight so it is better that they rest for their events the following day," he added.

Shooters, boxers, archers and the men's and women's hockey teams are scheduled to compete the day after the opening ceremony. India have named men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and six-time world champion woman boxers M C Mary Kom as the flag-bearers for the opening ceremony.

"Those who are quarantining are also not allowed," Verma said about the athletes and officials, who have recently landed in the Japanese city.