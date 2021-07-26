Tokyo Olympics: India reach quarterfinals of men's team event, to face South Korea

India defeated Kazakhstan team of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Mussayev Sanzhar by 6-2 in the first elimination round.

Kazakhstan started the match with 10-9-9, as India returned with 9-9-8. It then slipped with an 8-8-10 to give India a chance back in the match.

With a deficit in the first round, a brilliant 10 from Pravin and then Atanu gave India two points in the first set.

In set two, India had all the momentum with them as Kazakstan put up a horror show with an 8-8-8 in the first round. Indians didn't miss their chances a bit as they captured the second set and another two points.

In the decider, Kazakhstan fought back and won the third set after some very good 10s. But Indian trio made sure that the opponents didn't create any upset in the fourth set and gathered the two points to cruise into the quarter-finals.

With this win, India will face an uphill task in quarterfinals against the archery giants South Korea.