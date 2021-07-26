Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule Day 5: Shooters eye different script, time in IST

India will compete in the mixed event of the 10M air pistol and 10M air rifle events. Shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action for their final groupl play match in Tokyo. Boxing and table tennis to will see some action after some muted outings so far in those categories so far.

In fact, only Achanta Sharath Kamal is standing in the singles section of table tennis. Can India reverse the trend of the last two days and come up with medal-winning show?

Keep a tab of events through myKhel's India schedule of the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics.

India schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 27 (All timings in IST)

Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, 8.30 AM

Sailing - Men's Laser - Race 4: 8.45 AM, Race 5: 10 AM, Race 6: 11.15 AM

Sailing - Women's Laser Radial - Race 5: 8.35 AM, Race 6: 9.50 AM

Sailing - Men's Skiff 49er - Race 1: 11.20 AM, Race 2: 12.15 PM, Race 3: 1.10 PM

Shooting - Mixed 10m air pistol team qualification: 5.30 AM onwards, bronze medal match and final (if qualified): 7.30 AM and 8.07 AM

Table tennis - Men's singles round 3: Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long - 8:30 AM

Hockey - Men vs Spain - 6.30 AM

Shooting - Mixed 10m air rifle team qualification: 9.45 AM, bronze medal and final (if qualified): 11.45 AM and 12.22 PM

Boxing - Women's welterweight round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz - 10:57 AM