Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 2: Kamalpreet Kaur eyes medal, women’s hockey team eye semis spot

While Kamalpreet is all set for the women's discus throw final for which she qualified second, the women's hockey team, who made history by reaching the quarter-final for first time in Olympics, are set for a tough challenge when they face Australia in the last 8 clash.

Also in focus, will be equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who is currently placed 22nd after two rounds of Individual Eventing and will be in action for show jumping qualification. Meanwhile, sprinter Dutee, who had a disappointing 100m outing, returns to the tracks for women's 200m action.

Finally, the shooting contingent which has had a poor run in the Games, will get one last chance for redemption when Aishwary Paratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput enter the Asaka Shooting Range for Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Here mykhel compiles the Indian Olympics schedule for Monday (August 2) with timings in IST:

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw

• Kamalpreet Kaur - Final - 4.30 PM

Women's 200m

• Dutee Chand - Heat 4 - 7.24 AM (If qualifies - Semi-final - starts at 3.55 PM IST)

Equestrian

Individual Eventing

• Fouaad Mirza - Jumping Qualification - starts at 1.30 PM (If qualifies - Jumping Final - 5.15 PM)

Hockey

Women's Quarter-finals

• India women vs Australia women - 8.30 AM

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions

• Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput - Qualification - 8 AM (If qualified - Final - 1.20 PM)