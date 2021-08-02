Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur of India finishes sixth in discus throw final with a throw of 63.70M

Kamalpreet's entry into the discus final during her maiden Olympics was met with a lot of anticipation as her personal best of 66.69M achieved in the National Federation Cup in Patiala would have been enough to be medal contender.

But as it turned out, Kamalpreet could not even reach near her qualification mark of 64M. She started off with a throw of 61.62 and that placed her 9th on the pecking order and her third throw of 63.70M earned her place in the top eight throwers who attempted another three hurls in reverse order as per the distance covered. There was an extended rain-enforced break too, and that perhaps snapped the throwers' momentum by that tad much.

But Kamalpreet fouled her fifth throw that practically put her out of medal contention. There was a throw left for her alright but the Indian needed a massive effort to go past the 65M mark and take herself to at least the bronze medal slot. But as it happened, Kamalpreet's sixth and final throw flew past the sidelines as the officials raised the red flag, indicating a foul.

It was a lame end to a thrilling campaign of Kamalpreet but she can be proud of ending up at sixth in her maiden foray into Olympics.

The gold medal went to Valarie Allman of United States of America who hurled the discus to a stunning 68.8M in her very first attempt, that ensured her the gold too. Germany's Kristin Pudenz bagged the silver with a throw of 66.86 and that was also personal best.

Cuba's Yaime Perez won the bronze touching the distance of 65.72.