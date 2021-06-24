Tokyo Olympics: Know all about Sport Climbing; the popular discipline to make Olympic debut

So, let's know a bit more about sport climbing, which will be competed as one event containing lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering, and be ready for the it during the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Competition details

A. 20 male and equal number of female athletes will compete in three disciplines: speed, lead and bouldering.

B. Speed is a vertical sprint, with athletes racing head-to-head up a 15-meter wall via identical routes.

C. In lead, roped athletes attempt to climb as high as possible within six minutes.

D. Bouldering sees athletes attempt to master knotty climbing problems on a 4.5m wall.

E. Athlete rankings in each discipline are multiplied. The climber with the lowest combined score wins the gold medal.

F. Two gold medals are up for grabs, one each for men and women.

2. Top Sport Climbing athletes

In the men's section, favourite is Czech climber Adam Ondra. In the women's event, Slovenia's Janja Garnbret is a top pick. There are several others, including from host nation Japan, who could pose a threat to the favourites.

3. The Schedule of Sport Climbing

It is scheduled between August 3 and 6.

4. Sport Climbing venue in Tokyo

Aomi Urban Sports Park, which will also host 3x3 basketball in its Olympic debut.

5. The route of Olympics for Sport Climbing

The growth in the popularity of climbing as a competitive sport is tied to the growth of artificial walls at climbing gyms. The development of international events opened the path to Olympic inclusion. At Tokyo Olympics, the three disciplines have been combined, meaning climbers must demonstrate explosive speed of a sprinter along with technical climbing ability.

.6. History

Anglican missionary Walter Weston popularised climbing in Japan in the late 19th century. About three-quarters of Japan is mountainous. The famous peaks are Mount Fuji, which last erupted in 1707, and Mount Tanigawa.

(With Agency inputs)

