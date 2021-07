Tokyo Olympics: The Games a beacon of hope for humanity in Covid times: Thomas Back of IOC

Speaking at the opening of the IOC Session in the Japanese capital, Bach said the Olympic stage is now set for the athletes "to shine and inspire the world."

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been criticised at home for his government's halting coronavirus response, said the Olympics mark a turning point and that "after a long tunnel an exit is now in our sight."

Suga said the health and safety of the Japanese people and the Olympic guests from overseas will be protected. Attendees held a moment of silence for victims of the COVID pandemic before the start of the IOC Session.

The Tokyo Games is set to start from July 23 (Friday) with the opening ceremony at the Japanese capital.