Tokyo Paralympics: India finish with best-ever medal haul of 19; Check out full list of medal winners

With a splendid showing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India bettered its previous best of four medals, which they achieved at the Rio 2016 Games, taking their overall total tally to 31 since making their debut at the Paralympics in 1968.

This achievement comes on the back of the country's best-ever Summer Olympics medal haul of 7 with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning India's first-ever gold in track & field events.

In the Paralympics, Sumit Antil carried the baton by winning gold in the javelin throw event, while shooters Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and bronze, and Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and bronze, were the top performers for India with two medals each.

Meanwhile, shooter Manish Narwal, shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar also finished at the top of the podium, while third-time medallist javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and second-time medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu also had podium finishes.

Here is the complete list of the Indian medallists and records made at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

Athletics (8 – 1 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze) Sumit Antil - Gold - Men's Javelin Throw F64 Sharad Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T63 Nishad Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T47 Devendra Jhajharia - Silver - Men's Javelin Throw F46 Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver - Men's High Jump T63 Praveen Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T64 Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver - Men's Discus Throw F56 Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze - Men's Javelin Throw F46 Badminton (4 – 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) Pramod Bhagat - Gold - Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Krishna Nagar - Gold - Badminton Men's Singles SH6 Suhas Yathiraj - Silver - Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Manoj Sarkar - Bronze - Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Archery and Table Tennis (1 each - 1 silver & 1 bronze) Bhavinaben Patel - Silver - Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4 Harvinder Singh - Bronze - Men's Individual Recurve Archery Shooting (5 – 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) Avani Lekhara - Gold - Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl Manish Narwal - Gold - P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Singhraj Adhana - Silver - P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Avani Lekhara - Bronze - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1 Singhraj Adhana - Bronze - Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1 The records made by the Indian athletes Sumit Antil - 68.55 - World Record in F64 Men's Javelin Avani Lekhara - 249.6 - Equalled World Record and made Paralympic Record in R2 Women's 10m Air Standing SH1 Manish Narwal - 218.2 - Paralympic Record in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Nishad Kumar - 2.06 - Equalled Asian Record in Men's High Jump T47 Praveen Kumar - 2.07 - Asian Record in Men's High Jump T64