Top 5 Indian Stars To Watch Out At the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025

India is all set to script a new chapter in South Asian athletics history as it prepares to host the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 from October 24 to 26 at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi.

This marks the grand return of the continental event after more than a decade, and the stakes couldn't be higher. India, the traditional powerhouse in the region, will look to reaffirm its dominance, having last topped the 2008 Kochi edition with an impressive 57 medals (24 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze).

The event will see top athletes from six South Asian nations - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka - competing fiercely across 37 medal events. With over 80 Indian athletes in contention, Ranchi is set to witness three action-packed days of speed, strength, and spirit.

India's squad for the Championships blends seasoned performers and young prodigies, each carrying the nation's hopes on their shoulders.

Here are five Indian stars to watch out for as the action unfolds in Ranchi:

1). SEEMA (WOMEN'S 5000M)

Seema's season began on a shaky note with a 19th-place finish at The TEN in the USA, but the middle-distance runner turned things around spectacularly. She bagged two silver medals at the Federation Cup in Kochi and later finished 6th in the 10,000m at the Asian Championships in Gumi.

Her defining moment, however, came at the World University Games, where she claimed silver in the 5000m (15:35.86) becoming only the second Indian woman after Sanjivani Jadhav to medal in the event.

2). SAMARDEEP GILL (MEN'S SHOT PUT)

A star in the making, Samardeep Gill has been India's breakout star in the field events this season. He stunned the Indian athletics fraternity by outperforming Asian Games medalist and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor three times this season.

With a personal best of 19.82m from the Federation Cup, Gill enters Ranchi as India's top-ranked shot putter.

3). PRANAV GURAV (MEN'S 100M)

India's new sprint sensation Pranav Gurav turned heads earlier this year when he defeated national icons like Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Gurindervir Singh with a blazing 10.27s personal best.

A brief illness kept him off the track for a while, but he returned in style, winning silver at the National Open Championships (10.31s). Fit and fired up, Gurav will look to set the Ranchi track ablaze.

4). SAKSHI CHAVAN (WOMEN'S 200M)

The young speedster Sakshi Chavan has been one of India's most consistent performers this season. The U-20 champion has stood on the podium in both 100m and 200m multiple times this year.

She clocked a personal best of 11.62s in the 100m semifinals at the Indian Open U-23 Championships, and she also won the gold in the 200m with a personal best time of 23.78s at the National Open Athletics Championships.

Ranchi could well be her moment to announce herself as India's next sprint queen.

5). DAMNEET SINGH (MEN'S HAMMER THROW)

Reigning supreme in Indian hammer throw, Damneet Singh continues to raise the bar. He recently clinched gold at the National Open Championships in Ranchi with a best effort of 68.71m, following his personal best of 69.87m earlier this year at the Indian Open.

With his form and confidence peaking, Damneet will aim to push past the 70m mark and perhaps, towards history.

When the starting gun fires on October 24, the message will be loud and clear: India is not just hosting it's here to dominate.