Johnson cruises to eight-shot win at Kapalua

Hawaii, January 8: World number one Dustin Johnson kicked off 2018 with an eight-stroke victory at the Tournament of Champions.

Johnson completed the landslide win by carding an eight-under-par 65 in Sunday's final round at Kapalua in Hawaii.

The American star, who finished the week 24 under through 72 holes, already holed out for eagle on the par-four 12th during the third round and he one-upped his previous efforts – nearly recording a hole-in-one on the same hole.

Johnson has now won five tournaments since the start of 2017, further widening his margin as the world's top-ranked golfer.

Spaniard Jon Rahm shot a four-under 69 to finish runner-up.

Rahm birdied three of his last five holes to record his fourth top-five finish in his last eight starts.

Brian Harman earned third at 15 under after a disappointing final-round 72 on Sunday.

He trailed Johnson by just two shots entering the final round, but three front-nine bogeys ended his chances.

Rickie Fowler (70), Hideki Matsuyama (66) and Pat Perez (69) all tied for fourth at 14 under.

Australian Marc Leishman rebounded from a poor third round to tie Jhonattan Vegas for seventh, 11 shots off the pace.

Leishman shot a three-over 76 on Saturday (January 6), but responded with a 67 in the finale round.

And the first trophy of 2018 goes to ... pic.twitter.com/ZgGhcklSvE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

"Happy with the way I played today. Yesterday was just one of those days, unfortunately," Leishman said after his round. "When things don't go right you got to try to turn it around and I couldn't do it. So I came out today with a positive attitude and it paid off."

Former world number one Jordan Spieth was 12 under at the end of the tournament, 12 strokes behind countryman Johnson following his 69.

PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas (67), meanwhile, finished 20 shots adrift of Johnson.

Source: OPTA