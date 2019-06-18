Two injured in shooting during Raptors' championship parade

The shooting occurred in Nathan Phillips Square near Bay Street and Albert Street.

Toronto Police said two people suffered "serious but not life threatening" injuries and two people were taken into custody while two firearms were recovered.

Last week the Raptors won their first ever NBA title, beating the Golden State Warriors in six games of the Finals.

There were estimated to be over one million people at the championship parade.

Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin told the crowd there was an "emergency that is being dealt with" during the ceremony.

